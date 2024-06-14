IMD Issues Warnings: Severe Heatwave Alert in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi and a red alert for Uttar Pradesh as both regions brace for a severe heatwave over the next five days. Temperatures in Delhi are forecasted to reach up to 45 degrees Celsius, while Uttar Pradesh is expected to experience even higher temperatures exceeding 46 degrees Celsius.

Intense Heatwave Grips North India

North India continues to endure extreme heat, with the IMD predicting some respite for Delhi on Friday, with potential thunderstorms and light rain accompanied by gusty winds. However, the maximum temperature in Delhi is still anticipated to hit 44 degrees Celsius today. The IMD’s orange alert for Delhi signifies a severe heatwave for the next five days, with temperatures soaring to 45 degrees Celsius.

In Uttar Pradesh, the situation is more dire, with a red alert in effect due to temperatures climbing above 46 degrees Celsius in many areas. The heatwave is expected to persist for five days, exacerbating the sweltering conditions.

Record-Breaking Temperatures and Monsoon Delay

On Thursday, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar faced scorching temperatures, with Buxar in Bihar recording the highest at 47.2 degrees Celsius, nearly 9 degrees Celsius above the seasonal norm. Delhi’s Safdarjung Observatory reported a maximum of 44.8 degrees Celsius, while the Najafgarh station recorded 45.1 degrees Celsius.

The slow progression of the southwest Monsoon has contributed to the prolonged heatwave. The IMD noted a 4 percent shortfall in cumulative Monsoon rainfall across the country for the first 12 days of the season, with northwest India experiencing a significant 53 percent deficit. In contrast, southern India saw 60 percent more rainfall than usual during the same period.

Despite the intense heat, there is some hope for relief. The IMD forecasts that conditions will become favorable for the Monsoon’s advancement by the end of the week, around June 19, potentially bringing cooler temperatures to north India. The Monsoon is expected to reach Delhi by June 27, offering much-needed respite from the oppressive heat.

How to Survive in this Heatwave?

With climate change leading to more frequent and intense heatwaves, it’s important to know how to stay safe and comfortable during these periods of extreme heat. Here are some practical tips to help you get through a heatwave. Stay Informed and Prepared Keep Up with the Weather: Check weather forecasts regularly and listen to heat advisories from local news or weather apps. Sign up for weather alerts to get notifications about extreme heat. Prepare Your Home: Make sure your air conditioning is working well before the heatwave starts. Use shades, blinds, or reflective window films to keep your home cooler. Have fans or portable air conditioners as backup cooling options. Stock Up on Essentials: Keep plenty of water and hydrating drinks on hand. Have easy-to-prepare meals that don’t require cooking. Ensure your first aid kit is ready, especially with supplies to treat heat-related illnesses. Stay Cool and Hydrated Hydrate Regularly: Drink water frequently, even if you’re not feeling thirsty. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol, as they can dehydrate you. Stay Cool Inside: Spend time in air-conditioned places like malls, libraries, or community centers if your home isn’t cool enough. Take cool showers or baths to lower your body temperature. Be Smart About Outdoor Activities: Try to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day, usually from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wear light, loose-fitting clothes and light colors to reflect heat. Protect Yourself from the Sun: Wear a hat with a wide brim, sunglasses, and sunscreen with high SPF. Seek shade whenever you’re outside. Safety First Recognize Heat Illnesses: Know the signs of heat exhaustion (heavy sweating, weakness, cold and pale skin) and heat stroke (high body temperature, hot and red skin, rapid pulse). Seek immediate medical help if you suspect heat stroke. Check on Others: Check in on elderly family members, neighbors, and those with health conditions regularly. Never leave children or pets in parked cars, as temperatures can rise dangerously fast. Have an Emergency Plan: Prepare for power outages by having a plan to stay cool and safe. Know where the nearest cooling centers or shelters are located. Keeping Your Environment Cool Create a Cool Space: Use fans to circulate air, but remember that they are less effective in very high heat. Use wet towels or take cool baths to keep your body temperature down. Heatproof Your Home: Insulate your home and use weather stripping to keep cool air in and hot air out. Plant trees or install awnings to provide natural shade around your home. By following these tips, you can reduce the risks associated with heatwaves and maintain your comfort and safety during extreme heat conditions.

