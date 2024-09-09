India Confirms Isolated Mpox Case; Not Linked To WHO Health Emergency

The new case involves a man who traveled to India from a country currently experiencing mpox transmission. Upon arrival, he was isolated and admitted to a hospital after showing symptoms suspected to be related to the virus.

The Indian government has confirmed a new case of mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) in the country. However, officials have clarified that this case is isolated and does not relate to the strain of mpox recently declared a global public health emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The new case involves a man who traveled to India from a country currently experiencing mpox transmission. Upon arrival, he was isolated and admitted to a hospital after showing symptoms suspected to be related to the virus.

According to a statement from the Union Health Ministry, the case was identified as a “travel-related infection.” Laboratory tests confirmed the presence of the mpox virus of West African clade 2 in the patient. This is consistent with the earlier 30 cases reported in India since July 2022 and differs from the clade 1 strain that WHO identified as part of the ongoing global public health emergency.

The infected individual is being treated at a designated tertiary care isolation facility. The Health Ministry reports that the patient is clinically stable and does not have any systemic illness or comorbidities.

Public health measures are in place to manage the situation, including contact tracing and monitoring, to prevent any potential spread. The Health Ministry emphasized that there is currently no widespread risk to the public.

The recent outbreak of mpox, which led WHO to declare a public health emergency on August 14, involves a new variant of the virus. Mpox, part of the same virus family as smallpox, was first discovered in laboratory monkeys in 1958 and later found in Central and West African rainforests.

Transmission of mpox can occur through close contact with infected individuals, contaminated materials, or infected animals. Symptoms typically include a skin rash, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, and swollen lymph nodes, lasting two to four weeks. While many cases are mild and resolve on their own, some may be severe and require antiviral treatment.

