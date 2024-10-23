Home
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
India Post To Pay Back Consumer 50 Paise, Plus Rs 15,000

Department of Posts (DoP) pay Rs 10,000 to the complainant for causing mental distress, unfair trade practices, and deficiencies in service, in addition to Rs 5,000 for litigation costs.

India Post has faced significant consequences for failing to return 50 paise to a customer, leading a consumer disputes redressal commission to order a refund along with compensation.

The commission mandated that the Department of Posts (DoP) pay Rs 10,000 to the complainant for causing mental distress, unfair trade practices, and deficiencies in service, in addition to Rs 5,000 for litigation costs.

The complainant, A. Manasha, reported that he paid Rs 30 in cash for a registered letter at the Pozhichalur post office on December 13, 2023. However, the receipt reflected only Rs 29.50. When he offered to pay the exact amount via UPI, postal staff declined due to technical issues.

In his complaint, Manasha argued that the failure to accurately account for numerous daily transactions could lead to significant losses for the government and described the situation as illegal, causing him considerable mental distress.

The DoP responded by stating that technical difficulties prevented the acceptance of digital payments at that time, and cash was collected instead. They claimed the rounding off of 50 paise was an automatic process within their software, which accurately reflected these amounts in postal accounts. They asserted that complaints of this nature were unfounded.

The DoP explained that any transaction involving a fraction under 50 paise would not be collected from customers, and the rounding decision depends on the total value of all customer bookings. However, after reviewing both sides, the consumer panel concluded that the post office’s action of collecting the additional 50 paise due to a software issue constituted unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act.

Consequently, the district consumer commission ordered the DoP to refund the 50 paise to Manasha, pay Rs 10,000 for mental anguish and service deficiencies, and cover Rs 5,000 for litigation costs within two months of receiving the order dated September 11, 2024.

Manasha had originally requested a refund of 50 paise, along with Rs 2.5 lakh for mental suffering and Rs 10,000 for litigation expenses, but the DoP argued that his claims were without merit and sought dismissal.

