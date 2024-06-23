Indian Army and SAMEER Sign MoUs to Enhance 'Next Generation Wireless Technologies'

The Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) of the Indian Army and the Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER), an autonomous R&D lab under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Saturday. According to astatement given by the Ministry of Defency, the central aim of this collaboration is to enhance ‘Next Generation Wireless Technologies’ for the Indian Army.

The MoU was signed by Lt Gen K H Gawas, Commandant MCTE and Colonel Commandant Corps of Signals, and Dr. P H Rao, Director General SAMEER marking it as one of the biggest milestones in aligning the Indian Army’s technological capabilities with the Chief of Army Staff’s vision for 2024 as the ‘Year of Technological Absorption for the Indian Army’.

The signing of the MoU is anticipated to perk up collaboration efforts with plans to establish an ‘Advanced Military Research and Incubation Centre’ at MCTE. This center will largely focus on developing Advanced Wireless Technologies that will be specifically designed for military applications.

The partnership between SAMEER and MCTE extends to sharing a commitment towards exploring new technological bounds and addressing modern battlefield challenges for the Indian army. By merging SAMEER’s expertise in wireless technologies with MCTE’s skills in communications, electronic warfare, and cyber operations, this collaboration aims to bring substantial advancements in the country’s defense and strategic sectors.

Key objectives of the partnership include improving the national security and technological infrastructure of the country, with benefits that extend beyond the military to telecommunications, emergency response, and public safety, showcasing a comprehensive approach to national security.

This particular signing shows the transitional tome for SAMEER and MCTE to show fruitful co-operation in the days to come. This kind of partnership positively transforms the interconnection between the government R&D institutions and the military educational bodies to enhance blistering technological advancement.

During the MoU signing ceremony, Maj Gen C S Mann, AVSM, VSM, Additional Director General of the Army Design Bureau, elaborated on the Indian Army’s perspective on the absorption of niche technologies. He brough to light the various efforts to create an ecosystem for developing emerging technology-based solutions for military applications.

S K Marwaha, Group Coordinator MeitY, emphasized various MeitY initiatives for defense and strategic applications, and highlighted the contributions of SAMEER and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) in these sectors.

Dr. P H Rao, representing SAMEER, showcased the extensive work SAMEER has undertaken in the defense sector and expressed an ambitious vision for the MoU to develop field-deployable solutions for the Indian Army, particularly in critical technological domains.



Lt Gen K H Gawas also highlighted the significance of the MoU and MCTE’s expectations to develop field-deployable solutions in tactical battle areas. He emphasized that these solutions will be achieved through collaborative efforts involving MCTE, SAMEER, academia, industry, researchers, and startups, adopting a whole-of-nation approach.

He, further, took the opportunity to express his confidence in the partnership. He noted that this collaboration would pave the way for groundbreaking achievements. It would also set new standards for cooperation between government R&D institutes and military educational institutions. He affirmed that this initiative would play an instrumental role in the national initiative of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India).

