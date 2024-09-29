Indira Fellowship: Rahul Gandhi’s Call For Women’s Political Voice

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, emphasized the growth of the 'Indira Fellowship' since its launch last year.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, emphasized the growth of the ‘Indira Fellowship’ since its launch last year. He called for greater participation of women in politics.

Call for Women’s Participation

In a post on X, Gandhi stated that “true equality and justice” requires more women in politics. He urged all women to become active participants in “women-centric politics” by joining Shakti Abhiyan.

The Vision Behind Indira Fellowship

“A year ago, we launched the ‘Indira Fellowship’ with a mission to amplify women’s voices in politics. Today, this initiative has grown into a powerful movement for women’s leadership,” Gandhi mentioned in the post.

Commitment to Equality

“True equality and justice require more women in politics. ‘Aadhi Abadi, Poora Haq’ embodies our unwavering commitment to this cause. I urge all women who are passionate about creating real change to join the ‘Shakti Abhiyan’ and become active participants in women-centric politics.”

Making a Difference Together

By getting involved, women can contribute to building robust grassroots organizations and driving meaningful change. “Join us and register today at Together, we can create change, from the villages to the nation as a whole,” the post concluded.

About Indira Fellowship

The Indira Fellowship is an initiative in honor of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, aimed at amplifying the voices of women in the political arena.

Shakti Abhiyan: A Movement for Women

According to the Indira Fellowship website, Shakti Abhiyan is a movement ‘by women for women’ to ‘Educate, Organize, Agitate’ for equal rights and ownership (Haq & Hissedari), inspired by the principle of Aadhi Abadi, Pura Haq.

Participants in this initiative receive mentorship, training on policy-making, grassroots campaigning, and leadership development over a nine-month program.

