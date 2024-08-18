Jaipur Hospitals Targeted With Bomb Threats Via Email

In another incident, several hospitals in Jaipur received bomb threats via email on Saturday. Reports PTI.

Under the email, the sender alleged, that the bombs are under hospital beds and in bathrooms, and it also claimed that ‘terrorists ching and cultist’ were responsible for this ‘massacre.’

VIDEO | Many hospitals in Jaipur, Rajasthan received bomb threats. The hospitals got e-mails at 7 am in the morning. The hospitals which received bomb threats include CK Birla Hospital and Monilek Hospital. The police team and bomb disposal squad reached the hospitals immediately… pic.twitter.com/AjMGvj3mQC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2024

Also Read: Delhi School Evacuated After Bomb Threat Email; No Suspicious Items Found

Among the hospitals targeted were CK Birla Hospital and Monilek Hospital, with the threats arriving around 7 AM. Police and bomb disposal teams were promptly dispatched to investigate the incident.

Must Read: Bomb Threat at Summer Fields School in Delhi Traced to Student Trying to Avoid Classes

Earlier, Gurugram’s Ambience Mall also received a bomb threat on saturday. But notably, no suspicious items were found during the search at the mall.