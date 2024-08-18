Monday, August 19, 2024

Jaipur Hospitals Targeted With Bomb Threats Via Email

In another incident, several hospitals in Jaipur received bomb threats via email on Saturday. Reports PTI.

Under the email, the sender alleged, that the bombs are under hospital beds and in bathrooms, and it also claimed that ‘terrorists ching and cultist’ were responsible for this ‘massacre.’

Among the hospitals targeted were CK Birla Hospital and Monilek Hospital, with the threats arriving around 7 AM. Police and bomb disposal teams were promptly dispatched to investigate the incident.

Earlier, Gurugram’s Ambience Mall also received a bomb threat on saturday. But notably, no suspicious items were found during the search at the mall.

