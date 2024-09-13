Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Saturday, September 14, 2024
Live Tv

Jammu & Kashmir: Two Army Jawans Martyred In Kishtwar Encounter

Two Army jawans were martyred in a significant exchange of gunfire between security forces and militants in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu & Kashmir: Two Army Jawans Martyred In Kishtwar Encounter

On Friday, two Army jawans were martyred in a significant exchange of gunfire between security forces and militants in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. The intense confrontation took place in the Pingnal Dugadda forest, located in the upper reaches of Naidgham village within the Chhatroo area. According to a police spokesperson, the clash began when militants fired upon a joint team of security personnel and Jammu & Kashmir Police who were conducting search operations in the region. Reports indicate that two to three militants are believed to be hiding in the forest, prompting additional reinforcements to the area.

Recent Developments

This tragic incident follows a series of confrontations in the region. Recently, security forces had neutralized two militants in Udhampur district. The timing of this skirmish is particularly notable as it coincides with heightened security measures in anticipation of the first phase of polling in Kishtwar scheduled for September 18.

MUST READ: CM Dhami Reviews Rainfall Impact In Uttarakhand; Issues Public Safety Directives

Increased Security Measures

In light of the upcoming elections, security has been significantly ramped up across Kishtwar and neighboring districts, including Doda and Ramban. Additional forces have been deployed to protect residential areas and polling stations. Ongoing search operations are also being conducted in forested regions to locate and neutralize any remaining threats.

Official Responses and Preparations

Senior officials from the police and security forces have been dispatched to Doda to assess and bolster the security situation in preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the area on Saturday. The visit will include a public meeting, adding further urgency to the security arrangements.

Recent Violent Incidents

In recent months, the region has experienced a series of violent incidents. Nearly a dozen individuals, including two Army Captains and seven soldiers, have been killed in separate attacks across Doda, Udhampur, and Kathua districts. Additionally, three militants were neutralized in a recent operation in the Gandoh area of Doda district.

The situation remains tense as security forces continue their efforts to stabilize the region and ensure the safety of residents and the electoral process.

ALSO READ: Nothing Can Break Kejriwal’s Courage’, Says AAP Supremo After Coming Out Of Tihar

Filed under

Army Jawans Martyred Jammu Kashmir Clash Jammu Kashmir Militants Kishtwar encounter Kishtwar Gunfight Security Forces Kishtwar

Also Read

North Korea Reveals First Photos Of Uranium Enrichment Facility Amid Nuclear Arsenal Push

North Korea Reveals First Photos Of Uranium Enrichment Facility Amid Nuclear Arsenal Push

US Slaps Sanctions On RT For Alleged Intelligence Links And Covert Influence

US Slaps Sanctions On RT For Alleged Intelligence Links And Covert Influence

Voting In Space: Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore To Cast Ballots From Orbit

Voting In Space: Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore To Cast Ballots From Orbit

Trump Media’s Stock Skyrockets As Former President Denies Sale Of Shares

Trump Media’s Stock Skyrockets As Former President Denies Sale Of Shares

Study Reveals New Method For Forecasting Chronic Kidney Disease Progression

Study Reveals New Method For Forecasting Chronic Kidney Disease Progression

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service

The Karate Kid Actor Chad McQueen Passes Away At 63

The Karate Kid Actor Chad McQueen Passes Away At 63

Rosamund Pike To Lead Netflix’s New Silicon Valley-Themed Thriller Thumblite

Rosamund Pike To Lead Netflix’s New Silicon Valley-Themed Thriller Thumblite

IIFA 2024: Ram Charan To Grace IIFA 2024 Along With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, And Samantha Ruth Prabhu

IIFA 2024: Ram Charan To Grace IIFA 2024 Along With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, And Samantha

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Honoured With IIFA Utsavam Special Honour For Woman Of The Year In Indian Cinema

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Honoured With IIFA Utsavam Special Honour For Woman Of The Year

Lifestyle

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox