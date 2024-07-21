Jayant Sinha Slams UP Government's Nameplate Directive on Kanwar Yatra Route

Opposing Uttar Pradesh’s government’s directive for food shops to display their owners’ names along the Kanwar Yatra route,

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) and Rashtriya Lok Dal Chief Jayant Chaudhary said on Sunday that it doesn’t appear to be a well-thought-out and well-reasoned decision.

Echoing similar views as Janata Dal (United), the RLD chief is also averse to the decision of identifying people and pointing them.

Notably, Jayant Chaudhary is a part of the Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre and his party, RLD, holds important significance in western Uttar Pradesh.

Jayant told ANI, “It doesn’t appear to be well thought out and well-reasoned decision. Any decision shouldn’t cause harm to the sense of well-being of the community and harmony in the community.

All those who go on Kanwar yatra and people who serve them, all are same. This tradition has been there from starting and no one saw who was serving them. This thing of identifying people and pointing out them, I couldn’t get that.”

Amid the row in Uttar Pradesh, the Haridwar Police Administration also issued an order for restaurant owners to display names on the Kanwar Yatra route.

Earlier, another ally of the NDA, JDU asked the Uttar Pradesh government to review the Muzaffarnagar order or to take the order back.

Speaking to ANI, Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi said that a Kanwar Yatra bigger than this (in UP) takes place in Bihar.

“A Kanwar Yatra bigger than this (in UP) takes place in Bihar. No such order is in effect there. These prohibitions that have been imposed are in violation of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ that the PM speaks of.

The order is not in effect in Bihar nor in Rajasthan and Jharkhand. It would be good if it is reviewed. This order should be taken back,” KC Tyagi told ANI.

Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav also criticized the move and urged the court to take suo-motto cognizance on the matter.

The Kanwar Yatra, which originates from Kumbh-Nagari Haridwar, stands as a beacon of Hindu-Muslim harmony.

Each year, during the month of Sawan, millions of Shiva devotees flock to Haridwar to collect the sacred waters of the Ganga. Remarkably, the Kanwars that these devotees carry on their shoulders are crafted with meticulous care by Muslim families in the Haridwar district, who dedicate many months to this labour of love.

Months before the Kanwar fair commences, the Muslim community immerses itself in the preparation of Kanwars. This craft is a family affair, engaging everyone, from the eldest members to women and children, who work tirelessly day and night.

“We have been doing this since childhood. It brings me joy to be deeply involved in serving Bhole Baba.

We craft all types of Kanwars and Dollis, feeling a great sense of fulfilment both while creating and sharing them. Our hearts connect and we are all one,” said Istkar, a Kanwad artisan.

“I have been doing this for 15 years, and it brings me great joy. We also create Ravana effigies. It’s all about love and brotherhood; the entire Hindu community is like family to us,” said Abrar, another Kanwad artisan.

