JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna Booked For Second Case Of Sexual Assault

Another case of sexually assaulting a man was registered against Janata Dal (Secular) MLC Suraj Revanna. Tuesday.

The JDS MLC found himself in the midst of another case of sodomy which was registered when a close aide of Revanna filed a complaint against the former at Holenarasipura police station in Hassan district.

It is worth noting that the complainant had previously supported Revanna and had even filed complaint on his behalf against a JDS worker who had accused the MLC of the assault, in order to protect him. As per the reports, the JDS worker had accused the Suraj of unnatural sex at the MLC’s farmhouse in Ghannikada on June 16.

“The process of registering the second FIR is on against Suraj Revanna,” a senior police officer from Hassan had told a media source while talking about the case against the grandson of the former Prime Minister and JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda and son of Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna.

The first case of sexual assault against Revanna was registeredon Saturday night after which he was immediately arrested on Sunday and had been remanded to judicial custody for fourteen days. According to reports, he was further remanded to eight days police custody on Monday.

Suraj, a doctor, is also the elder brother of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who was also recently taken in police custody for allegedly sexually assaulting several women in Hassan and filming obscene videos of the same.

Additional, the brothers’ parents, HD Revanna and Bhavani, have been reportedly released on bail. The duo had been taken into custody under the charges of kidnapping a woman who was one among the victims who were assaulted and recorded by Prajwal Revanna in the explicit videos.

