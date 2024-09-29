‘Pro-Hezbollah’ Protests in J&K: Mehbooba Mufti Cancels Campaign

Following a series of attacks on Lebanon and Gaza by Israel, a massive protest has erupted in Jammu and Kashmir in sympathy with the killing of people. Over 800 deaths […]

Following a series of attacks on Lebanon and Gaza by Israel, a massive protest has erupted in Jammu and Kashmir in sympathy with the killing of people. Over 800 deaths have been reported. Many key Hezbollah leaders, including Hassan Nasrallah, Hassan Khalil Yassin, Ali Karaki, etc. have been killed till now. Srinagar and many parts of Jammu and Kashmir are experiencing a “pro-hezbollah” protest, a peaceful one, with key leaders in Jammu and Kashmir having mourned the deaths of hezbollah leaders.

Anti-Israel’s Campaign in J&K

Amid elections in Jammu and Kashmir scheduled for October 1, on Saturday, a large number of people, including children, protested peacefully against the airstrikes of Israel against the killing of Nasrallah, Shia Muslims were seen carrying black flags on roads in Hassanabad, Rainawari, Saidakadal, Meer Behri, and Ashaibagh areas of the city, officials said. They also chanted anti-Israel and anti-U.S. slogans, with potraits of Nasrallah.

Police officials were deployed in the areas amid long traffic jams in several parts of the city, including the Khanyar-Hazratbal axis.

Mehbooba Mufti Cancels Her Election Campaign

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti canceled her election campaign on Sunday, September 29, 2024.

Taking to her X, she declared, “Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon and Gaza, especially Hassan Nasarullah. We stand with the people of Palestine and Lebanon in this hour of immense grief and exemplary resistance.”

Why do Protestors sympathize with Hezbollah?

Lok Sabha Member from Sri Nagar, Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi Al Safavi, mourned the death of the hezbollah leader and said, “No matter how much we mourn his (Hassan Nasrallah) death, it will always be lesser. There should be peace, and that was his mission.”

Mosavi claimed that, he was doing this for Humanity. He added that, “Nasrallah wanted Palestine to be free for the people of Palestine.”

He also declared that, as Nasrallah has sacrificed his life for Islamic people, “Islamic people will bring something extraordinary.”

Nasrallah has been one of the most powerful leaders who has transformed Hezbollah since its establishment, with an ‘Anti-Israel agenda’. He has also enjoyed cult status among Shia Muslims from all over the world.

Not just in India, the nationwide protests have erupted in Iran and Pakistan with posters showcasing “Hezbollah is alive” to express their anger and outrage at US-backed Israeli airstrikes and mourn the death of the leader. With months-long conflict in the Middle East and claims of innocent lives in Gaza and Lebanon, people are sympathizing with oppressed Palestinians and Lebanese, and turning “anti-Israeli” and “pro-Hezbollah.”

Nasrallah’s Death

On Saturday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, 64 years old, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon. Hezbollah and Israel have confirmed his death.

A statement from Hezbollah confirmed, Nasrallah “has joined his fellow martyrs. We’ll continue the holy war against the enemy and in support of Palestine.”

Whereas, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on X said, “Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world.” The killing of key leaders has further intensified the ongoing rivarity with airtsrikes from both sides, leading to massive killings.

The rising tensions in the Middle East between Israel and Lebabon-backed Hezbollah, would have an impact on the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir’s elections, which are scheduled in a few days.

