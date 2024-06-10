J&K Reasi Terror Attack LIVE Updates: Planned With Precision, 9 Dead And 33 Injured As Bus Comes Under Fire

The recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, claimed by the Pakistan-supported The Resistance Front (TRF), has left the region in shock. Reports reveal the attack was meticulously planned to coincide with the schedule of a pilgrimage bus.

Despite a slight delay, the terrorists struck, resulting in the tragic loss of 9 lives and injuries to many others. President Droupadi Murmu and BJP leaders have expressed heartfelt condolences, condemning the attack and standing in solidarity with the affected families.

LIVE UPDATES

Jun 10, 2024

1:08 AM

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha meets the injured of the Reasi terror attack at Government Jammu Hospital in Jammu. 9 people lost their lives and 33 were injured after a bus was attacked by terrorists yesterday

Jun 10, 2024

9:46 AM

On the Reasi terror attack, SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma says, “The militants fired upon the bus yesterday… 9 people are reportedly dead and 33 were injured and are being treated in different hospitals. As per eyewitnesses, 2 (terrorists) were there. Combing operation is underway in the area. 5 teams have been formed to search in the area.”