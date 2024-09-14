JP Nadda Extends Hindi Diwas Greetings: A Tribute To India’s Linguistic Heritage

Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda extended his warm wishes to the nation on the occasion of Hindi Diwas this Saturday. In a post on platform X, Nadda highlighted the significance of Hindi as a powerful carrier of sentiments that has played a crucial role in the nation’s progress. He emphasized that Hindi has been a binding force for India’s diverse society and culture, expressed through scriptures, literature, music, and other mediums.

Nadda’s post read, “Hindi, a powerful carrier of our sentiments, has played an important role in the progress of the nation by binding together the diverse society and culture of the country and by expressing itself through mediums like scriptures, literature, music, etc. From the freedom movement till today, this medium of communication between the people is our invaluable asset. Come, let us together take a pledge to promote all the rich languages of the country including the official language Hindi.”

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s Greetings

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also conveyed his heartiest wishes to the people on Hindi Diwas. Dhami took to X to express that Hindi is not just a language but a symbol of the nation’s soul and pride. His message encouraged people to prioritize Hindi in daily conversations and to enrich the country’s linguistic heritage.

Dhami wrote, “Heartiest greetings of Hindi Diwas to all the residents of the state. Hindi is not just our language but it is a symbol of the soul and pride of our nation. Come, let us all give priority to Hindi words in our daily conversation and take a pledge to enrich this glorious heritage of the country.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on Hindi Diwas. Modi posted on X, “Many best wishes to all the countrymen on Hindi Diwas.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Wishes

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his heartfelt wishes on Hindi Diwas, emphasizing the importance of enriching all Indian languages as part of the nation’s pride and heritage. Shah highlighted that Hindi, having completed 75 years as the official language, plays a significant role in national unity and development.

Shah posted on X, “All Indian languages are our pride and heritage, without enriching them, we cannot move forward. Official language Hindi has an unbreakable relationship with every Indian language. This year, Hindi has completed 75 years of public communication and national unity as the official language of the country. I am confident that by taking all Indian languages together, official language Hindi will continue to contribute towards realizing the resolution of a developed India.”

In a video message, Shah remarked, “This year’s ‘Hindi Diwas‘ is very important for all of us because on 14th September 1946, the Constituent Assembly of India accepted Hindi as the official language. It is completing its 75th year and we are going to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of the official language this year. Hindi has been very important for the official language and for the languages of all our states. Hindi has seen many ups and downs. But today, I can say with certainty that there is no competition between Hindi and any local language.”

Significance of Hindi Diwas

Hindi Diwas is observed annually on September 14 to commemorate the decision to adopt Hindi as one of the nation’s official languages.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

