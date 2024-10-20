Home
Sunday, October 20, 2024
JP Nadda Hails Health Reforms Under PM Modi’s Leadership

Union Health Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda inaugurated the BJMFCON 2024, organized by the Bihar and Jharkhand Medical Forum (BJMF), in the national capital on Sunday.

During his address, Nadda emphasized that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, significant efforts have been made to transform healthcare from a siloed approach to a more cohesive and integrated model.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, we have worked to bring health out of the silo and consider it holistically. The New Health Policy, established in 2017, has evolved into a Comprehensive Health Policy. Previously, the focus was solely on curative care; now we emphasize preventive measures. Our goal is to look at healthcare in its entirety,” Nadda stated. He highlighted the transformation into Ayushman Arogya Mandir and mentioned ongoing quality evaluations of healthcare services.

MUST READ: Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates, BJP Blames AAP For 10 Years Of Inaction

Nadda expressed his satisfaction with the BJMF’s commitment to advancing socio-academic and scientific programs. “I am pleased to learn that BJMF promotes socio, academic, and scientific initiatives. This reflects your dedication as doctors to serve society, and together, you are making significant outreach efforts to give back to the community,” he said.

He also congratulated the forum and extended his best wishes for the scientific sessions that accompany the conference. “I commend you and wish you success in your scientific sessions, along with your continuous medical education, seminars, group discussions, and panel discussions conducted by you doctors through the BJMF forum. I have been informed that thousands of individuals are now connected to BJMF, and I congratulate you on this achievement,” the Union Minister concluded.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Alert: Coastal Areas Of India To Experience Intense Rainfall

Filed under

Bihar Jharkhand BJMFCON 2024 jp nadda Medical Forum
