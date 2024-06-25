Karnataka Government Bans Artificial Colouring In Chicken & Fish Kebabs, Imposes Rs.10 Lakh Fine

The Karnataka health department has outlawed the use of artificial colouring in a variety of food items, including kebabs, chicken, fish, and vegetarian dishes, after the examples of “Gobi Manchurian” and “Cotton Candy.” This decision was made in response to evidence of dangerous artificial colouring in food, which puts consumers’ health at serious risk.

No artificial colours should be used when preparing kebabs, whether they are vegetarian, chicken, fish, or another variety, according to a notification released by the Karnataka health department on Monday. Rule 59 of the Food Safety and Quality Act, 2006 states that infractions can result in fines of up to ₹10 lakhs and imprisonment for a maximum of seven years.

The Food Safety and Quality agency reports that the use of artificial colouring, which can harm public health, has led to “poor” quality kebabs being served throughout the state. Following media reports, state laboratories gathered and examined samples of kebabs sold throughout the state.

Eight of the 39 samples that were gathered and examined in labs were determined to be dangerous because artificial colouring was used, according to a department order dated June 21. (Sunset Yellow was identified in seven samples, while Sunset Yellow and Carmoisine was found in another sample).

The public and media have expressed worry over kebabs’ low quality and potential health risks as a result of artificial colouring.

39 kebab samples were gathered by the health authorities from all around the state, and these samples were examined and evaluated in laboratories in Karnataka. The outcomes showed that carmoisine and sunset yellow, two artificial colours, are dangerous and harmful to one’s health.

Dinesh Gundurao, the Karnataka Health Minister, outlawed Rhodamine-B in March. This food colouring chemical is commonly used in foods like Gobi Manchurian and cotton candy.

Speaking on the matter, Gundurao said, “We have done a special drive on the Gobi Manchurian dish and found that harmful Rhodamine-B is being used to make the dish. It is a health-hazardous coloring agent.”

He further pointed out, “Many samples were tested positive for Rhodamine-B. Tartrazine, Carmoisine, and Sunset Yellow were some of the other artificial colors found in the samples.”

