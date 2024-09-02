Karnataka State Women’s Commission Demands Police Probe into Woman’s Death Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Former CM

The Karnataka State Women’s Commission has called for a police investigation into the death of a woman who had accused former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa of sexually abusing her minor daughter.

The Karnataka State Women’s Commission has called for a police investigation into the death of a woman who had accused former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa of sexually abusing her minor daughter. The Commission is also seeking a detailed report from the Bengaluru Police regarding the circumstances of the woman’s death and the subsequent handling of her body.

The woman, who filed a complaint alleging that Yediyurappa molested her 17-year-old daughter at his Bengaluru residence in February, passed away in May. According to doctors, the cause of death was lung cancer. However, the Women’s Commission has expressed concerns about the conditions surrounding her death and burial. The complaint registered in May indicates that the last rites were performed without a postmortem examination.

Call for Investigation into Circumstances Surrounding Death

Nagalakshmi Chaudhary, Chairperson of the Women’s Commission, has written to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, urging a swift and thorough investigation into the matter. Chaudhary highlighted the concerns raised by the victim’s family and various organizations regarding the absence of a postmortem.

In an interview with India Today TV, Chaudhary emphasized, “Her [victim’s] brother and a few organizations have filed a complaint, stating that the postmortem of the woman [mother] was not conducted even after her death. They find it very suspicious that the postmortem was not done. When a complaint is filed, the police are obligated to investigate.”

Allegations Against Yediyurappa and Legal Proceedings

The complaint of sexual assault against Yediyurappa was filed in March 2024. Following alleged inaction by the police, the victim’s brother submitted a fresh petition in June demanding immediate arrest and interrogation of Yediyurappa.

The Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is handling the case, filed a chargesheet under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on July 25. According to the chargesheet, the woman and her daughter had approached Yediyurappa seeking assistance in another sexual assault case involving the daughter. Yediyurappa is accused of taking the minor to a meeting room, locking it, and then molesting her after asking if she remembered the face of her attacker.

Yediyurappa’s Denial and Legal Defense

Yediyurappa has categorically denied the allegations, calling them “baseless.” He has stated his intention to contest the charges in court.

