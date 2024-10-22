Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Karni Sena Puts ₹1,11,11,111 Bounty For Encounter Of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

The Kshatriya Karni Sena has announced a ₹1,11,11,111 reward for the encounter of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, linked to recent high-profile murders in Mumbai and Jaipur.

Karni Sena Puts ₹1,11,11,111 Bounty For Encounter Of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

In a shocking move, the Kshatriya Karni Sena has announced a reward of ₹1,11,11,111 for the encounter of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. This announcement comes in the wake of Bishnoi’s gang claiming responsibility for the recent murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai, intensifying concerns over his criminal activities.

Raj Shekhawat, the national president of Kshatriya Karni Sena, made the announcement via a video statement, urging law enforcement agencies to take decisive action against Bishnoi. He emphasized that the reward would be given to any police officer who successfully eliminates Bishnoi, who is currently incarcerated in Sabarmati Jail, Gujarat, under charges of cross-border drug smuggling.

The gangster has a notorious history, including involvement in a shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in April, although police were unable to take custody of him at that time.

In his video, Shekhawat criticized both the central government and the Gujarat administration for their failure to address the escalating crime rates associated with Bishnoi’s gang. He expressed deep concern for public safety, stating, “We must ensure the security of our citizens by taking down such threats.”

The Kshatriya Karni Sena‘s resolve to confront Lawrence Bishnoi is also fueled by personal losses. Shekhawat referred to the assassination of Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, a prominent leader of the Karni Sena, who was shot dead on December 5, 2023, in Jaipur. Following Gogamedi’s murder, Bishnoi’s gang proudly claimed responsibility, further entrenching their reputation for violence and intimidation.

Lawrence Bishnoi’s criminal syndicate operates with alarming reach across the country, having claimed responsibility for multiple high-profile attacks. Recently, they were implicated in the murder of Khalistani sympathizer Sukha Duneke and in shootings targeting Canadian artists AP Dhillon and Gippy Grewal.

The Motive Behind Violence

The motives behind Bishnoi’s gang activities appear to be deeply rooted in power struggles and personal vendettas. The recent murder of Baba Siddique was reportedly tied to his connections with notorious gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his close relationship with Salman Khan. The Bollywood actor has faced multiple death threats from Bishnoi, prompting heightened security measures for him and his family.

MUST READ | Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates: AQI Reaches ‘Very Poor’ Levels Over 310

Filed under

Baba Siddique Murder Case Karni Sena Lawrence Bishnoi national news
Advertisement

Also Read

Dortmund Coach Labels Madrid As Favorites Ahead of Champions League Showdown

Dortmund Coach Labels Madrid As Favorites Ahead of Champions League Showdown

Depsang Plain: The Controvercial LAC Between India And China, Why Is It Important?

Depsang Plain: The Controvercial LAC Between India And China, Why Is It Important?

Kane Williamson Ruled Out Of Second Test Against India, Continues Groin Strain Rehab

Kane Williamson Ruled Out Of Second Test Against India, Continues Groin Strain Rehab

Former Hollywood Mogul Harvey Weinstein Diagnosed With Bone Marrow Cancer: Report

Former Hollywood Mogul Harvey Weinstein Diagnosed With Bone Marrow Cancer: Report

Chris Wood Stars In Nottingham Forest’s Win Over Crystal Palace

Chris Wood Stars In Nottingham Forest’s Win Over Crystal Palace

Entertainment

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

What Are The Clone Theories About Kanye West and Britney Spears? Kristin Cavallari Makes Bold Claims

What Are The Clone Theories About Kanye West and Britney Spears? Kristin Cavallari Makes Bold

This Is How Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Reacted To Singer Marrying Herself

This Is How Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Reacted To Singer Marrying Herself

Tom Holland To Star In Christopher Nolan’s Next Film: Could This Be His Oscar Break?

Tom Holland To Star In Christopher Nolan’s Next Film: Could This Be His Oscar Break?

“Rest Easy” Justin Bieber Mourns Liam Payne’s Death, Asks Fans To Grieve

“Rest Easy” Justin Bieber Mourns Liam Payne’s Death, Asks Fans To Grieve

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox