Karni Sena Puts ₹1,11,11,111 Bounty For Encounter Of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

The Kshatriya Karni Sena has announced a ₹1,11,11,111 reward for the encounter of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, linked to recent high-profile murders in Mumbai and Jaipur.

Raj Shekhawat, the national president of Kshatriya Karni Sena, made the announcement via a video statement, urging law enforcement agencies to take decisive action against Bishnoi. He emphasized that the reward would be given to any police officer who successfully eliminates Bishnoi, who is currently incarcerated in Sabarmati Jail, Gujarat, under charges of cross-border drug smuggling.

The gangster has a notorious history, including involvement in a shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in April, although police were unable to take custody of him at that time.

In his video, Shekhawat criticized both the central government and the Gujarat administration for their failure to address the escalating crime rates associated with Bishnoi’s gang. He expressed deep concern for public safety, stating, “We must ensure the security of our citizens by taking down such threats.”

The Kshatriya Karni Sena‘s resolve to confront Lawrence Bishnoi is also fueled by personal losses. Shekhawat referred to the assassination of Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, a prominent leader of the Karni Sena, who was shot dead on December 5, 2023, in Jaipur. Following Gogamedi’s murder, Bishnoi’s gang proudly claimed responsibility, further entrenching their reputation for violence and intimidation.

Lawrence Bishnoi’s criminal syndicate operates with alarming reach across the country, having claimed responsibility for multiple high-profile attacks. Recently, they were implicated in the murder of Khalistani sympathizer Sukha Duneke and in shootings targeting Canadian artists AP Dhillon and Gippy Grewal.

The Motive Behind Violence

The motives behind Bishnoi’s gang activities appear to be deeply rooted in power struggles and personal vendettas. The recent murder of Baba Siddique was reportedly tied to his connections with notorious gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his close relationship with Salman Khan. The Bollywood actor has faced multiple death threats from Bishnoi, prompting heightened security measures for him and his family.

