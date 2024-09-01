Khalistani Group Pay Homage To Beant Singh’s Bomber In Canada

In an another instance of pro-Khalistani groups honoring separatist elements, the radical groups recently held rallies to honor the assassin of ex-chief minister of Punjab Beant Singh.

In Toronto, the group organized convoys and a float to commemorate Dilawar Babbar, the suicide bomber responsible for Singh’s death in 1995.

During the event, they even paid tribute to Dilawar Singh Babbar with a message “Human Bomb Sacrificed Life to Stop Sikh Genocide.”

Earlier on June 9, khalistanis took out a parade at Canada’s Brampton, in which float with an effigy of Indira Gandhi being shot by her bodyguards, was featured at the rally.

Further, the float also included posters asserting that her “punishment” was “delivered” on October 31, 1984 (which was the date of her assassination).

Moreover, the parade also commemorated the 40th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, during which the Indian Army stormed the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar to oust Khalistani extremists, including the leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

