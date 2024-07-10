Know About FlipKart's New Digital Recharge And Bill Payment Options

Homegrown e-commerce company Flipkart has introduced five new categories for recharge and bill payments on its app. These include Fastag, DTH recharges, landline, broadband, and mobile postpaid bill payments.

To integrate these new services, Flipkart has partnered with payment solutions provider BillDesk and incorporated them into the Bharat Bill Payments System (BBPS), developed by the National Payments Corporation of India.

These additions allow customers to conveniently pay their bills and recharge while shopping on the platform.

In the fiscal year 2024, BBPS handled around 1.3 billion transactions across India, a number expected to exceed 3 billion by 2026. With more than 20 bill categories and over 21,000 billers active in the BBPS network, over 70% of bill payments are now done electronically. Flipkart’s new service categories provide customers with additional options to pay their bills electronically, meeting the growing demand in this sector.

Gaurav Arora, Vice President of Payments and SuperCoins at Flipkart, commented, “As digital payments continue to grow, more customers prefer electronic methods for bill payments. We have expanded our service offerings to align with Flipkart’s goal of simplifying the digital payment experience for customers and supporting the government’s vision of a cashless economy.”

Ajay Kaushal, Co-Founder and Director of BillDesk, stated, “We are excited to extend BBPS services to Flipkart, our long-standing partner. This strategic expansion enables Flipkart customers to easily manage bill payments, receive timely notifications, and check outstanding amounts with their preferred billers, leveraging BBPS capabilities.”

Recently, Flipkart, which hosts over 1.4 million sellers on its platform, including Shopsy sellers, also launched its UPI service.