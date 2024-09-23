Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Supreme Court To Hear Suo Motu Plea on October 1

The Supreme Court of India announced it will convene on October 1 to address a suo motu case regarding the Kolkata rape and murder case

The Supreme Court of India announced it will convene on October 1 to address a suo motu case regarding the rape and murder of a resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. This development comes in the wake of ongoing protests by medical professionals in West Bengal demanding justice. The announcement was made during a session led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala, who agreed to reschedule a previous hearing originally set for September 27.

“We will list it for hearing on next Tuesday, that is October 1,” Chief Justice Chandrachud confirmed, responding to a request from counsel representing one of the involved parties.

Concerns Raised by the Supreme Court

On September 17, the Supreme Court expressed deep concern over the findings presented in a status report submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the case. While the court refrained from disclosing specific details to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, it acknowledged the troubling nature of the revelations.

“What the CBI has revealed in the report is really disturbing. What you are flagging is of utmost concern. We ourselves are concerned; the CBI has flagged it for us. We are disturbed by what we have read,” the court remarked, addressing a lawyer who raised issues about inconsistencies in the evidence presented.

Ongoing Investigations and State Assurance

The Supreme Court also sought an update from the CBI regarding allegations of financial irregularities linked to Sandip Ghosh, the jailed former principal of RG Kar Medical College. The court emphasized that the CBI is actively engaged in the investigation and requires time to “unearth the truth,” dismissing suggestions that the agency was neglecting its duties.

In light of the protests by junior doctors, the Supreme Court directed them to resume their duties, recording an assurance from the West Bengal government that no punitive actions would be taken against them for their involvement in the demonstrations.

Family Involvement and Public Concerns

Following a letter from the father of the deceased doctor, the court mandated that the “valuable” information provided by him be taken into account by the investigative officers. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, reassured the court that the agency would keep the victim’s family updated on the investigation to address their legitimate concerns.

The tragic case gained widespread attention when the young doctor’s body, showing severe signs of injury, was discovered on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested by Kolkata Police shortly thereafter. On August 13, the Calcutta High Court transferred the investigation to the CBI, which commenced its inquiries on August 14.

