Monday, October 7, 2024
we-woman

Kolkata Doctors Initiate Indefinite Hunger Strike Over Unmet Demands

In West Bengal, widespread protests have erupted following the tragic discovery of a girl's body in a canal, with her family alleging that she was a victim of rape.

Kolkata Doctors Initiate Indefinite Hunger Strike Over Unmet Demands

Doctors in Kolkata have commenced an indefinite hunger strike, following the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. After a sit-in demonstration at Dorina Crossing on Friday, where they set a 24-hour deadline for the state government to address their demands, the protest escalated as their requests went unfulfilled.

Six doctors were selected to participate in the hunger strike, including Snigdha Hazra, Anustup Mukhopadhyay, and Tanaya Panja from Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Arnab Mukhopadhyay from SSKM Hospital, Pulastha Acharya from NRS Medical College and Hospital, and Sayantani Ghosh Hazra from KPC Medical College.

During the sit-in on Friday, the doctors expressed their frustrations, noting that the state had failed to meet their deadline. “We are now beginning our fast unto death, which will persist until our demands are met,” stated a junior doctor, emphasizing their commitment to transparency by installing CCTV cameras at the protest site.

The doctors have warned that the state will be held accountable should any of them fall ill during the hunger strike. They also claimed that police obstructed their efforts to set up a stage for the protest, and they alleged that they were subjected to lathi charges by police on Friday night. The Kolkata Police have since promised to investigate the incident and urged the doctors to identify the officers involved.

Previously, the police had denied the doctors’ request for permission to hold the sit-in, citing heavy traffic in the area.

The doctors’ demands include immediate judicial action for the murdered trainee, the removal of the health secretary due to alleged incompetence and corruption, enhanced police protection in hospitals, and the hiring of permanent female police personnel, among others.

 

Widespread Protests Erupt in West Bengal After Girl’s Body Found; Family Alleges Rape

In West Bengal, widespread protests have erupted following the tragic discovery of a girl’s body in a canal, with her family alleging that she was a victim of rape. This shocking incident has sparked outrage among local communities, who are demanding justice and accountability from the authorities.

The girl’s body was found under suspicious circumstances, prompting immediate calls for a thorough investigation. Family members and supporters have gathered in large numbers, expressing their grief and anger over what they perceive as a horrific crime that must be addressed swiftly.

Protesters have raised concerns about the safety of women and girls in the region, emphasizing the urgent need for stronger measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Demonstrators have blocked roads and staged sit-ins, calling on local law enforcement to take decisive action against the alleged perpetrators.

The protests have seen significant participation from local leaders and activists, who are amplifying the demand for justice and advocating for systemic changes to enhance the safety and protection of women in the community. They are pushing for greater police accountability and better support for victims of violence.

Tensions have escalated, with several videos circulating online showing villagers, primarily women, leading protests in the streets armed with sticks, demanding immediate action against those responsible. In one video, locals confronted officials after the police reportedly failed to register the complaint in a timely manner. Other footage depicts villagers clashing with police, vandalizing a police station, and damaging public property in their anger.

As the protests continue, the state government has promised a thorough investigation. However, demonstrators remain skeptical, insisting that mere assurances are insufficient. They seek concrete actions and tangible outcomes to ensure justice for the victim and to prevent further tragedies.

The unrest highlights a broader issue of gender-based violence in India, with many families calling for urgent reforms and stronger protections for women. The community’s response underscores the critical need for action to create a safer environment for all.

