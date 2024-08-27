Kolkata Protests: BJP Demands Polygraph Test for Mamata Banerjee Amid Controversy Over Kolkata Doctor’s Death

BJP has called for a polygraph test for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the wake of allegations that she is "shielding" individuals involved in the Kolkata rape and murder

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a polygraph test for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The demand comes in the wake of allegations that Banerjee is “shielding” individuals involved in the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. The BJP has also labeled Banerjee as a “dictator,” demanding her immediate resignation to ensure an impartial investigation into the case.

During a press conference in New Delhi, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia expressed deep concerns about the state of affairs in West Bengal. “Whatever is happening in West Bengal is worrisome. It’s akin to tearing the Constitution to shreds. It’s clearly visible that if at all there is a dictator in the country, it’s Mamata Banerjee,” Bhatia stated, echoing the party’s dissatisfaction with the current state of governance under Banerjee’s leadership.

Call for polygraph test

The BJP’s call for a polygraph test extends beyond Banerjee herself to include Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal. The party has accused Goyal of prematurely declaring the doctor’s death as a suicide, an assertion that has been met with outrage from the victim’s family and the broader public.

The controversy surrounding the death of the 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has only intensified following the release of conflicting reports about the circumstances of her death. The victim’s parents, who were initially informed that their daughter was ill, were later told that she had “died by suicide.” These contradictory statements have fueled suspicions, particularly regarding the involvement of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Hospital. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), now handling the case, is conducting an exhaustive inquiry to determine Ghosh’s possible role in the early mischaracterization of the doctor’s death as a suicide.

Further complicating the narrative, the results of the autopsy revealed harrowing details: the young doctor had been sexually assaulted and subsequently strangled to death. A total of 25 internal and external injuries were documented on her body, painting a gruesome picture that stands in stark contrast to the initial claims of suicide.

BJP seeks justice for the victim

In response to these developments, the BJP has not only sought justice for the victim but has also condemned the actions of the West Bengal Police, who reportedly used force against students participating in a rally demanding justice for the deceased doctor. The ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ rally, organized by student groups, saw violent clashes with the police, prompting BJP leaders to accuse the state administration of “brutal repression.”

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, strongly criticized the police’s response to the protestors. “Police are using water cannons on peaceful protestors at Santragachi, burst tear gas shells on the students at Howrah Bridge, lathi-charged them at College Street. Please stop these brutalities immediately,” Adhikari urged during an interaction with the media.

Adhikari also issued a stern warning to the state administration, threatening to bring West Bengal to a standstill if the alleged “brutalities” are not halted. “An alarming situation has been created by this administration. Scores of protestors have been injured. If the commissioner of police Vineet Goyal and the DGP don’t stop such brutalities, we will not sit idle. I am going to Howrah station en route to Belur Math as I don’t want to break the law. We are not joining the Chhatra Samaj movement as they had asked us not to come to the forefront but we are with them,” he added, signaling continued support for the student-led movement.