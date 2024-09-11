Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Investigates Sanjay Roy’s Disturbing Actions and Possible Links to International Pornography Racket

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting a thorough investigation into disturbing allegations surrounding Sanjay Roy, the primary suspect in the shocking R.G. Kar Hospital case. Recent findings have uncovered unsettling details about Roy’s activities, raising serious questions about his potential involvement in a heinous pornography racket.

Accused’s Disturbing Behavior at R.G. Kar Hospital

Sanjay Roy, who was employed at R G Kar Hospital, has been accused of entering the hospital’s mortuary at night. According to the CBI’s investigation, Roy was allegedly suffering from necrophilia and he used to engage in sexual acts with deceased bodies within the morgue. This disturbing behavior came to light through recovered mobile phone footage of the accused, which includes explicit images of Roy with the victims. According to the investigation, Roy used to visit the morgue of RG Kar College and Hospital to engage in the activities.

Evidence Points to Possible Necrophilia and Pornography Racket

The CBI’s probe has revealed that Roy’s mobile phone contained not only the incriminating videos but also several illegal pornography videos. This raises critical questions about whether Roy’s actions were driven by necrophilia, a mental disorder characterized by sexual attraction to dead bodies, or if he was part of a larger, more sinister pornography racket.

Questions About International Implications

The discovery of illegal pornography on Roy’s phone has led investigators to speculate about the possibility of an international pornography racket that the accused was a part of and whether he used to sell those footages and videos abroad as part of the racket. The question of whether Roy was filming his illicit acts with deceased bodies to distribute the footage through illegal channels abroad has become a turning point in the case. They are examining whether Roy sold or distributed these videos abroad.

Another question that has been looming large since the discovery of Roy’s probable mental health condition is about how Roy gained unauthorized access to the morgue, questioning whether he had official permission to be there as a civic volunteer.

The CBI has taken into account Roy’s medical reports pertaining to his mental health condition as well as the data recovered from his phone. The investigation is now being focused on tracking the connections that the accused had and whether he was, in fact, a part of a pornographic racket with its channels across the international borders. The investigating team is also looking into the assistance that Roy might have had in order to help him make the videos, along with the potential involvement of hospital staff or others who might have aided Roy in producing or distributing the videos.

As the CBI continues its investigation into the background of the accused, the recent development in the story has given the case a different perspective.

