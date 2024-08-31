Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: RG Kar Ex-principal Sandip Ghosh Claims He Wasn’t Aware Of Doctor’s Death, Until Police Registered Complaint

In a significant development related to Kolkata Rape & Murder case, ex-principal of RG Kar medical college & hospital Sandip Ghosh has recently asserted that he learned of the death of the PGT doctor at around 10:20 a.m. on August 9, nearly 50 minutes after a first-year PGT student discovered the victim in the seminar hall between 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

In a significant development related to Kolkata Rape & Murder case, ex-principal of RG Kar medical college & hospital Sandip Ghosh has recently asserted that he learned of the death of the PGT doctor at around 10:20 a.m. on August 9, nearly 50 minutes after a first-year PGT student discovered the victim in the seminar hall between 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

Further, he has consistently maintained this timeline over the past 18 days while being questioned by both the Kolkata Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sandip Ghosh also stated that Sumit Roy Tapadar, an associate professor of respiratory medicine at RG Kar, called him at 10:00 a.m., but he was unable to answer because he was in the shower.

Ghosh returned Tapadar’s call around 10:20 a.m., at which point he first learned of the PGT doctor’s death. He then rushed to the hospital, contacting several people, including the OC of Tala police station.

The OC responded around 10:30 a.m., informing Ghosh that he was already aware of the incident.

Later, Ghosh called MSVP Sanjay Vasishth, Rogi Kalyan Samiti chairman Sudipto Roy, and chest medicine HoD Arunabha Dutta Chowdhury. He claimed, that he asked the OC to secure the incident site and arrived at the hospital around 11:00 a.m.

What Happened So Far?

Meanwhile, Investigators are now examining the presence of several individuals at the hospital who were not affiliated with RG Kar but were known to Ghosh.

These individuals arrived before the victim’s parents were notified of their daughter’s death, which was initially reported as a ‘suicide.’ The CBI is probing who informed these individuals of the incident and who directed the hospital staff to describe it as such.

