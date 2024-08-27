Kolkata Rape-Murder Protests: ‘Nabanna Abhijaan’ Turns Violent With Stone-Hurling And Police Crackdown

Huge chaos erupted in Kolkata on Tuesday as the 'Nabanna Abhijan' protest descended into chaos. Demonstrators clashed with police and hurled stones, creating a turbulent scene across the city.

The rally, spearheaded by the newly-formed Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj (West Bengal Student Society), aimed to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over allegations related to a rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Protest Escalates: Barricades Breached and Stones Hurled

Tensions escalated dramatically as protesters attempted to breach barricades and threw stones at police officers near Howrah Bridge.

The Kolkata Police responded with lathi charges to disperse the unruly crowd.

The protest, which had been declared “illegal and unauthorised” by the state government, saw a heavy police presence and significant security measures implemented throughout the city.

Heavy Police Deployment and Security Measures

In response to the violence, Kolkata Police arrested four individuals accused of planning large-scale disturbances during the march. More than 6,000 police personnel were deployed across Kolkata, transforming the city into a fortified zone.

Security was intensified around Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat, with reinforced barricades and aluminium guard walls set up to prevent protesters from reaching the state secretariat.

Police tactics included the use of drones for aerial surveillance, tear gas shells, and water cannons. A substantial deployment of armed police, Rapid Action Force (RAF), and special combat units was observed on both sides of the Hooghly River.

Daily Life Disrupted: Traffic and School Closures

The protest significantly disrupted daily life in Kolkata. Traffic movement was restricted in both Kolkata and Howrah, leading to widespread disruptions.

In response to the escalating unrest, several schools opted for online classes or declared a holiday to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Governor’s Appeal and Ongoing Tensions

In the midst of the turmoil, Governor CV Ananda Bose appealed to the state government to avoid using force against protesters and to uphold their right to demonstrate. Despite these appeals, tensions remained high as protests continued throughout the day.

Prohibitory orders were imposed near Nabanna under Section 163 of BNSS to prevent gatherings of five or more people.

The substantial police presence and stringent security measures reflect the state’s efforts to maintain order while grappling with public grievances and ensuring overall safety.

