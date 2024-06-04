Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi Leads in Early Counts for Wayanad and Raebareli Lok Sabha Seats

Early results from the ongoing counting of votes for the 2024 general elections indicate Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s lead in the two Lok Sabha constituencies of Wayanad in Kerala and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Election Commission, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is showing early leads in both Wayanad, Kerala, and Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, as vote counting for the 2024 general elections progresses. According to the Election Commission, Gandhi leads Wayanad by 8,718 votes, competing against BJP’s K Surendran and CPI’s Annie Raja. In Raebareli, he leads by 2,126 votes.

The polling in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency took place on April 26, during the second phase of elections, alongside five other constituencies in the state. Across seven phases spanning a mammoth six-week period, approximately 642 million people exercised their voting rights. The counting process commenced with the scrutiny of postal ballots under stringent security measures.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi secured victory in Wayanad with a significant margin, amassing 706,367 votes. His closest rival was the LDF candidate PP Suneer, followed by BDJ (S) leader Tushar Vellapally. Annie Raja, the CPI general secretary D Raja’s spouse, holds the position of general secretary in the party’s National Federation of Indian Women.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, aiming for a third consecutive term in power, fielded K Surendran as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from the Wayanad constituency. However, the Congress, determined to regain influence, nominated Rahul Gandhi, the incumbent MP.

The broader political landscape is also under scrutiny as results pour in from State Legislative Assemblies across Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, along with by-polls in 25 Assembly constituencies. The BJP’s dominance is being contested by the opposition bloc, with the Congress and its allies projecting themselves as viable alternatives to the ruling party.

Exit polls have varied in their predictions, with many foreseeing another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). However, the Congress party and its allies have dismissed these projections as “orchestrated” and remain confident in their prospects of forming the next government at the Centre.

As the counting progresses, the nation eagerly awaits the final results of the 2024 general elections, which will undoubtedly shape India’s political trajectory for the coming years.

