Lok Sabha Elections Result 2024: Will Nitish Kumar Switch Sides Again? Prediction Remain Blur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing to form the central government for the third time. “Modi 3.0” is now a reality with the coalition of Janata Dal-United (JDU) led by Nitish Kumar and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by Chandrababu Naidu. In this election, Janata Dal-United (JDU) secured 12 seats in Bihar and TDP had the upper hand in Andhra Pradesh by winning 16 seats, making both parties crucial for the BJP to establish their government again.

This is why demands for Nitish Kumar are increasing steadily in the new government.

However, political discussions are emerging about Nitish Kumar’s position within the BJP-led NDA. Even social media is buzzing with a surge of memes about this situation. Dubbed “Paltu Ram” by his rival Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish has frequently switched alliances since Narendra Modi’s ascent in 2013.

Why Nitish Kumar is often called as ‘Paltu Ram’?

In 2015, he joined forces with Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal to defeat the BJP in Bihar. By 2017, he rejoined the BJP due to difficulties with Prasad’s party. In the 2019 and 2020 elections, he allied with the BJP again, only to return to the RJD in 2022. Nitish was also a founding member of the INDIA bloc in 2023, promoting the idea of a common candidate in 400 constituencies to challenge the BJP. However, disagreements over leadership within the bloc led to discomfort, and in January this year, Kumar rejoined the BJP-led NDA.

“I have been here and there. Everybody knows. Now, I am back with the NDA. We were together earlier also. I will not go to any other formation again,” stated the Bihar CM on January.

Given Nitish Kumar’s track record, his future moves remain uncertain. On Wednesday (June 5) morning, he was seen traveling to Delhi in the same flight with Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad’s son and former Deputy CM of Bihar. This raised a lot of eyebrows and fuelled speculation about his next steps.

Will he really not take a ‘U’ turn this time?

Nitish Kumar is called a magician of politics. Whatever he decides, he fulfills it with determination. This time he has expressed his unconditional support for PM Narendra Modi. Taking a jibe at former allies ‘INDIA bloc’, Kumar said in a recent NDA meeting, “I will be with PM Modi at all times.” But his support comes with his own terms and conditions.

With the BJP lacking a clear majority unlike the Lok Sabha elections 2019, its allies are in a strong position to demand more ministerial positions. JDU, which had previously refused a single ministerial post, is now expected to receive at least three ministries, including two Cabinet positions. Political sources indicate that Nitish Kumar has set conditions for Narendra Modi, including granting Bihar special status and allocating one ministry per four MPs. With 12 MPs, JDU is seeking three ministries, specifically the Railways, Agriculture, and Finance ministries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is progressing towards his third term. With Bihar CM Nitish Kumar playing a crucial role in the formation of the new government, all eyes are on each step he takes. Owing to his history of switching sides, nothing can be said for certain but there is a buzz that this time, Nitish Kumar will maintain his current stance.

An absolute majority of 272 seats is needed to form the government. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, a significant drop from its 2019 total of 303. The Congress saw considerable gains, securing 99 seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) achieved 293 seats, while the INDIA bloc surpassed 230 seats, presenting strong competition and challenging predictions.

