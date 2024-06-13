'Lowering Prices And Making Air Travel More Affordable Are Top Priorities': Ram Mohan Naidu, Newly Appointed Minister Of Civil Aviation

Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, an MP for the Telegu Desam Party(TDP), was appointed Minister of Civil Aviation in New Delhi on Thursday. In an interview with news agency ANI, he said he would be open to meeting with interested parties to discuss lowering the cost of airline tickets so that ordinary citizens of the country could afford to travel.

“My goal is to enable air travel for the general public. Prices need to be reasonable for this to become a reality. My top goal when we sit down would be to lower the costs,” he stated.

He went on to say that in addition to advancing previous achievements, he has many other objectives. “Ashoka Gajapathi Raju oversaw the same department in 2014. He set the groundwork for a lot of things. The completion of Bhogapuram Airport will happen quickly. An agreement exists to improve connection to the airports in Vijayawada and Tirupati. Let’s turn Andhra Pradesh into the finest civil aviation model.”

Pemmasani Chandrasekhar takes charge

TDP MP Pemmasani Chandrasekhar accepted the position of Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development after being admitted into the Modi Cabinet. In the just finished elections, the NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh secured 164 Assembly seats and 21 Lok Sabha seats, while the NDA in the Central region secured 292 seats. With the support of affiliated parties like the TDP and JDU, the BJP managed to secure 240 seats, but it was still short of a majority.

