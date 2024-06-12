How Is A Lok Sabha Speaker Chosen And What Powers Does The Position Have? Know The Roles & Responsibilities

The oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers along with the allocation of portfolios to different ministers has been done after the Lok Sabha election results were declared on June 4. Now, the next big task is the appointment of the Lok Sabha Speaker which could be a bigger and more challenging task for the Modi 3.0 administration.

As PM Modi took oath for a historic third consecutive term, the absence of a simple majority (more than 50% of the members) for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha has seemingly put the party in a difficult position.

With Modi 3.0 taking shape, including 16 MPs from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and 12 from Janata Dal United (JDU), the BJP might have to concede some space in the Lok Sabha. The TDP has already staked its claim to the coveted position of the Lok Sabha Speaker. Let’s take a look at what powers does a Lok Sabha speaker has and what are his/her roles and responsibilities.

How Is A Lok Sabha Speaker Elected?

According to the Constitution of India, the post of the Speaker becomes vacant just before the newly elected Lok Sabha convenes for its first session. In the interim, the President appoints a pro-tem Speaker to oversee the initial proceedings, including administering the oath of office to the newly elected Members of Parliament. Subsequently, the Lok Sabha elects a new Speaker by a simple majority vote.

While there are no specific qualifications required to be elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, having a thorough understanding of the Constitution and parliamentary rules is highly beneficial. This expertise aids in effectively managing proceedings and maintaining order within the House.

In the last two Lok Sabha sessions, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which held a majority, appointed Sumitra Mahajan and Om Birla as Speakers in 2014 and 2019, respectively. Both leaders were chosen for their extensive experience and knowledge of parliamentary procedures. The selection of the new Speaker will be closely watched, given the critical role in ensuring the smooth functioning of the Lok Sabha.

What Are The Powers Of A Lok Sabha Speaker?

The Speaker of the Lok Sabha holds a powerful position as the presiding officer of the lower house of the Indian Parliament. The powers of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha are outlined in the Constitution of India, underscoring the importance of this role.

Maintaining Order: The Speaker is responsible for maintaining order and decorum in the House, presiding over sittings, and participating in proceedings without voting.

Final Interpreter: The Speaker serves as the final interpreter of the Constitution of India, the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of Lok Sabha, and parliamentary precedents within the House.

Certifying Money Bill: The Speaker determines whether a bill is a money bill or not, with their decision on this matter being final.

Adjournment: The Speaker has the authority to adjourn House proceedings or suspend meetings until a quorum is met.

Agenda: The Speaker sets the agenda for discussions during Parliament meetings.

Disqualification: The Speaker has the power to disqualify a Member of Parliament from the House on grounds of defection as per the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

Voting Powers: The Speaker does not cast a vote but has the power to resolve a deadlock.

Preside Joint Session: The Speaker presides over joint sessions of both houses of Parliament and can call for a ‘secret sitting of the house’.

Roles & Responsibilities Of A Lok Sabha Speaker

The Speaker is also the head of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, with supreme authority over the Secretariat staff and security arrangements of the House. No alterations or additions can be made to the Parliament House, nor any new structures erected in the Parliament Estate, without the Speaker’s permission. The Speaker is responsible for communicating the decisions of the House to individuals and authorities outside Parliament and decides the form and manner in which the proceedings of the House are published.

The Speaker’s approval is sought for the date on which the House will start before it is convened by the President. The Speaker decides the form in which amendments may be moved to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address. When it comes to moving amendments to a Bill, the Speaker’s permission is required. The Speaker has the sole discretion to refer any question of privilege to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation, and report.

When a decision of the House needs to be ascertained on a motion made by a member, the Speaker puts the question before the House to obtain the decision. Additionally, the Speaker makes obituary references in the House, formal references to significant national and international events, and delivers the valedictory address at the conclusion of every Session of the Lok Sabha, as well as when the term of the House expires.

