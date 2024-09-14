Madhya Pradesh CM Demands Apology From Congress Chief Jitu Patwari

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday sharply condemned state Congress chief Jitu Patwari for derogatory comments made about officials in Narmadapuram. Yadav demanded an apology, stating that Patwari’s remarks were an affront to all officers in the state.

Mohan Yadav’s Strong Rebuke

In his statement, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav remarked, “Rassi jal gayi lekin bal nahi gaya,” emphasizing that despite Congress being out of power for nearly two decades, their derogatory attitude persists. Yadav criticized Patwari’s language towards state officials, calling it an insult and demanding an apology from the Congress leader.

CM Yadav Defends State Officials

Yadav further defended the state’s officers and employees, asserting that they work with dedication and integrity. “The officers and employees of Madhya Pradesh are renowned for their commitment. The government fully supports them and stands by their integrity,” he stated. Yadav emphasized that the state government is committed to progress and will continue to operate under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress Chief Jitu Patwari’s Controversial Allegations

The controversy began when Congress chief Jitu Patwari accused officials in Narmadapuram of paying bribes to secure their postings. Patwari claimed that a sting operation would expose the corruption, alleging that no official in the district obtains their position without financial transactions. “If you conduct a sting operation on the Hoshangabad Collector, now Narmadapuram, it will reveal the extent of money paid for the post,” Patwari alleged.

Call for Accountability and Apology

Chief Minister Yadav has called for reflection on Patwari’s comments and emphasized that such allegations undermine the reputation of dedicated public servants. He stressed that the state government remains steadfast in supporting its officials and ensuring they can perform their duties without fear.

Looking Ahead: Impact on State Politics

The dispute between CM Yadav and Jitu Patwari highlights ongoing tensions in Madhya Pradesh politics, especially in the lead-up to future elections. As the controversy unfolds, both parties will likely continue to navigate the impact of these statements on their political standing and public perception.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

