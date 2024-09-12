Home
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Reviews Flood Response Amid Heavy Rains

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav convened an emergency meeting to review the state’s response to excessive rainfall.

On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav convened an emergency meeting to review the state’s response to excessive rainfall. The meeting took place at CM House in Bhopal and included all divisional commissioners, Inspector Generals of Police (IG), Commissioners of Police, District Collectors, and Superintendents of Police (SP) via video conferencing.

Heavy Rainfall Leads to Dam Gate Openings

The state has experienced heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, resulting in the opening of several dam gates to release excess water. Specifically:

  • Kaliyasot Dam: Two gates were opened.
  • Bhadbhada Dam: One gate was opened. This dam is built on Bada Talab (Upper Lake).
  • Tighra Dam: The gates were also opened. This dam is a freshwater reservoir near Gwalior.

Weather Forecast and Alerts

The Meteorological Office has provided updated weather forecasts and alerts for various districts:

  • Heavy Rainfall with Lightning: Expected over Morena, Gwalior, Sheopur Kalan, Shivpuri, Bhind, and Ashoknagar during the forenoon hours.
  • Moderate Rainfall with Lightning: Predicted for Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Guna, Vidisha, Raisen, Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur, and Panna districts.
  • Light Rainfall with Lightning: Likely in Bhopal, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Harda, Khandwa, Khargone, Burhanpur, Barwani, Dhar, Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Betul, Seoni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Dindori, Shahdol, Anuppur, Katni, Umaria, Satna, Maihar, Rewa, Mauganj, and Sidhi districts during the forenoon hours.

Weather Alerts Issued

  • Red Alert: Issued for Bhind, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Raisen, and Sagar districts. These areas may experience rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm.
  • Orange Alert: Issued for Morena, Sheopur, Gwalior, Datia, Guna, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh, and Panna districts. Rainfall is expected to range between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm.
  • Yellow Alert: Issued for the remaining districts in the state.

The state is actively monitoring the situation and taking necessary precautions to manage the impact of the heavy rains.

