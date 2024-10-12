Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Reacts To Baba Siddique Killing

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his sorrow on Saturday (October 12) regarding the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot by unidentified assailants in the Bandra East area of Mumbai.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Reacts To Baba Siddique Killing

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his sorrow on Saturday (October 12) regarding the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot by unidentified assailants in the Bandra East area of Mumbai. He assured that the police are taking quick action in the case and that it will be processed in a fast-track court.

“There was a deadly attack on Baba Siddique in which he died. The Police Commissioner informed me that the accused involved in the shooting are from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The police will take strict action, and the Crime Branch is investigating the matter. One accused is from Haryana, another from Uttar Pradesh. The third one is absconding. Quick action will be taken in the case and the case will be heard in the fast-track court,” the Chief Minister stated.

Maharashtra Home Minister, Deputy CM visist hospital

Maharashtra Home Minister and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, along with senior police officials, visited Lilavati Hospital where Siddique was taken immediately after the shooting. He was pronounced dead during treatment.

NCP leader Praful Patel condemned the murder, insisting that the perpetrators must face justice.

“Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the demise of senior NCP leader Baba Siddique Ji. This cowardly and heinous crime must be strongly condemned, and those responsible should not be spared. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

Sharad Pawar calls for accountability on Baba Siddique death

NCP SP chief Sharad Pawar called for accountability from those in power, urging them to resign from their positions.

“The deteriorating law and order situation in the state is concerning. The shooting at former Minister of State Baba Siddique in the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, is regrettable. If the Home Minister and those in power continue to govern the state with such leniency, it could spell danger for the common people. This matter not only requires an investigation, but those in power should also take responsibility and step down from their positions. I offer my heartfelt condolences to Baba Siddique and express sympathy for his family,” he tweeted.

Who is Baba Siddique?

Siddique was elected as an MLA for Bandra West in 1999, 2004, and 2009, and served as a minister of state for food, civil supplies, labor, and the FDA from 2004 to 2008.

In addition to his political career, Siddique is known for hosting grand social events. One notable event was an iftar party in 2013, where he helped reconcile a long-standing cold war between Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Read More: Baba Siddique, NCP Leader Shot Dead In Mumbai: Lilavati Hospital

Filed under

Baba Siddique Baba Siddique killing Baba Siddique Shot Baba SiddiqueShots fired at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde NCP Leader Siddique dies
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Has Salman Khan CANCELLED His Bigg Boss 18 Shoot After Killing Of Baba Siddique?

Has Salman Khan CANCELLED His Bigg Boss 18 Shoot After Killing Of Baba Siddique?

What Is Eid Milan? Iftari Tradition That Baba Siddique Held For Last 35 Years

What Is Eid Milan? Iftari Tradition That Baba Siddique Held For Last 35 Years

How Baba Siddique Ended Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan Fight

How Baba Siddique Ended Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan Fight

Baba Siddique, NCP Leader Shot Dead In Mumbai: Lilavati Hospital

Baba Siddique, NCP Leader Shot Dead In Mumbai: Lilavati Hospital

Who Was Baba Siddique? Maharashtra Ex Minister Shot Dead In Mumbai

Who Was Baba Siddique? Maharashtra Ex Minister Shot Dead In Mumbai

Entertainment

Sridevi Chowk Inaugurated in Mumbai as a Tribute To Actress

Sridevi Chowk Inaugurated in Mumbai as a Tribute To Actress

Jackie Shroff Stuns Fans With His Fierce Avatar In Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ | Watch

Jackie Shroff Stuns Fans With His Fierce Avatar In Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ | Watch

‘Vishwambhara’ Teaser Review: Chiranjeevi Impresses But VFX Falls Flat

‘Vishwambhara’ Teaser Review: Chiranjeevi Impresses But VFX Falls Flat

Vanvaas: Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Announces New Film On Dussehra

Vanvaas: Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Announces New Film On Dussehra

Actor And Stunt Double Toni Vaz Dies At 101

Actor And Stunt Double Toni Vaz Dies At 101

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

How Meal Prep Can Save Time And Money In India

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox