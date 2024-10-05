Maharashtra CM Shinde And Dy CMs Honor PM Modi At Thane Event

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on Saturday felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several projects in Maharashtra’s Thane.

Welcoming PM Modi, Fadnavis said, “On behalf of the Marathi people all over the world, we thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving Marathi the status of a classical language. Modi ji will inaugurate the first phase of Asia’s largest metro today. This project could be realized because of the friendship between Modi and Japan.”

“During Navratri, the PM worships the Goddess by drinking only water for nine days,” he added.

Addressing the same event, Ajit Pawar said, “After Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge of the country for the third time, he made many important decisions for Maharashtra. He fulfilled the demand to grant the status of a classical language to Marathi, which had been stalled for many years. Heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet for taking this decision for Maharashtra. Modi’s third term has started strongly, and during this tenure, the government has scored a century of development. The coming decade is the developmental decade of India.”

Notably, PM Modi commenced his Maharashtra visit on Saturday, starting with prayers at the Jagdamba Mata temple in Poharadevi.

During his visit, he engaged with local traditions by playing a traditional dhol at the Samadhi of Sant Seva Lal Ji Maharaj. Following these spiritual activities, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Banjara Virasat Museum in Washim, which celebrates the rich heritage of the Banjara community. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were also present at the event.

The Prime Minister is also set to inaugurate the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Mumbai Metro Line 3, the city’s first fully underground metro line. A 12.69-kilometre stretch of the Mumbai Metro Line 3, between Aarey JVLR and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), will be partially opened.

