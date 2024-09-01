“Maharashtra’s Soul Has Been Insulted”: Uddhav Thackeray Slams Mahayuti Over Shivaji Statue Collapse

UBT Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray declared that Maharashtra's soul has been insulted and vowed that the people would never forget those who insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji.

As the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) protested in Mumbai on Sunday against the collapse of the Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sindhudurg, UBT Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray declared that Maharashtra’s soul has been insulted and vowed that the people would never forget those who insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Addressing the protest rally, Thackeray also took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of destroying the truth wherever he intervenes.

Thackeray’s Criticism of Prime Minister Modi

“There is no excuse for this mistake. Shivaji Maharaj and the Gateway of India are the gateways of our country. This anti-Shiva government is sitting in an unconstitutional manner.

The Prime Minister of the country came four days ago and apologized. Even while apologizing, he did not have anything on his face,” Thackeray said. He further criticized Modi’s apology, suggesting it was a cover-up for corruption, and asserted that wherever Modi intervenes, the truth gets destroyed.

MUST READ: BJP Leader Anil Vij Praises EC Decision For Haryana Poll Postponement

Thackeray emphasized that Maharashtra’s soul and religion have been insulted, and the state would never forgive those who insult Shivaji Maharaj.

Prime Minister Modi’s Apology and Opposition Response

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his regret over the collapse of the Shivaji statue in Sindhudurg, addressing a gathering in Malvan, Maharashtra. Modi also criticized the opposition for not being apologetic and reiterated his apologies for the incident.

Counter-Protests and Political Reactions

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut remarked that the Aghadi would not remain passive in light of such a significant incident and accused the BJP of being irrational for holding a counter-protest.

The BJP is organizing a counter-protest in the Dadar area of Mumbai against the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s demonstration.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis commented that the Aghadi’s agitation was purely political, asserting that neither the MVA nor Congress ever respected Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Collapse of the Statue

A 35-foot-tall statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg district collapsed on August 26. The statue had been unveiled on December 4 last year as part of Navy Day celebrations, which were held in Sindhudurg for the first time.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Mangalagiri Under Floods: Nara Lokesh’s Relief Visit And Response