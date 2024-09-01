Mangalagiri Under Floods: Nara Lokesh’s Relief Visit And Response

Nara Lokesh visited flood-affected areas in the Mangalagiri constituency on Sunday to assess the rescue and relief measures taken by the government.

Andhra Pradesh Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh visited flood-affected areas in the Mangalagiri constituency on Sunday to assess the rescue and relief measures taken by the government.

During his visit, Lokesh toured the Ratnalcheruvu area in Mangalagiri town, which was severely impacted by the heavy rainfall. He interacted with residents to understand their situation and inquired about the relief measures to ensure they were reaching everyone in need.

Government Assurance

Lokesh assured residents that the government would provide all necessary assistance to those affected by the floods. His visit aimed to offer direct support and confirm that the relief efforts were effectively addressing the needs of the community.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s Review

Following the heavy rains, the Pulichintala Dam in Palnadu district has started overflowing. Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting to address the situation.

He urged officials to remain vigilant and provide necessary assistance, directing that all departments be on high alert.

Emergency Measures and Alerts

CM Naidu instructed that schools in heavily affected areas be closed and warning boards be installed near overflowing streams and rivers. Alerts were to be sent to mobile phones in the affected areas. He also emphasized the need for preparedness for any emergency and to provide prompt assistance to the people.

Hazard Warnings

Naidu warned of potential hazards, including falling power lines and trees due to the severe weather conditions. His guidance aimed to ensure the safety of residents during this challenging period.

Cyclone Warning

On Saturday, heavy rains caused waterlogging in parts of Vijayawada city and Warangal city. The India Meteorological Department issued a warning that Cyclone “Asna,” a deep depression over the Arabian Sea, is expected to move West-Northwest away from the Indian coast in the next 24 hours.

(WITH INPUTS WITH ANI)

