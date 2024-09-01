BJP Leader Anil Vij Praises EC Decision For Haryana Poll Postponement

On Sunday, BJP leader Anil Vij defended the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to move the Haryana Assembly elections from October 1 to October 5. He emphasized that the revision of the dates was made to benefit the people and ensure higher voter participation.

Congress Criticism Reflects Fear of Election: Vij

Vij criticized the Congress for its backlash against the ECI’s decision, accusing them of avoiding the election process. “This reflects the commitment of the BJP to democracy and providing opportunities for people to vote in large numbers. The Congress’s reaction shows they are running away from the election,” as per reports.

Election Dates and Counting Adjustments

The Election Commission also rescheduled the counting of votes for both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana from October 4 to October 8.

This adjustment follows the ECI’s decision to honor the voting rights and traditions of the Bishnoi community.

BJP’s Alleged Admission of Defeat: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda suggested that the BJP’s request for the date change indicates their acceptance of an impending electoral loss. “It is the Election Commission’s right to extend the date. The BJP has already accepted defeat in Haryana,” Hooda said.

Bishnoi Community’s Festival and Voting Rights

The ECI’s decision to postpone the election was influenced by a request from the All India Bishnoi Mahasabha, Bikaner (Rajasthan), to accommodate the Asoj Amavasya festival. This centuries-old festival, held on October 2 this year, requires many Bishnoi families from Sirsa, Fatehabad, and Hisar to travel to Rajasthan, potentially preventing them from voting on the originally scheduled date.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

