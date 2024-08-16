Election Commission Of India Announces Assembly Poll Dates For Jammu And Kashmir And Haryana

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, bringing much-needed clarity to the political landscape in these regions. The decision has been widely welcomed by both regional and national political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, who see it as a positive step in line with the Supreme Court’s directions to ensure timely elections.

The legislative assembly term in Haryana is set to end on November 3, making it imperative for the elections to be held soon. Meanwhile, the poll panel has also confirmed plans to conduct assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir before September 30, adhering to the Supreme Court’s deadline. This marks a significant moment for the region, which has been eagerly anticipating the return of its democratic process.

The ECI’s recent visits to Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana to assess poll preparedness underscore the importance of these elections. However, Maharashtra remains on the waiting list, as the commission has yet to visit the state, leaving questions about the timing of its elections.

Polling in Jammu and Kashmir: A Milestone for Democracy

In a recent press conference, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar shared insights into the polling process in Jammu and Kashmir, where peaceful elections were conducted without the need for any repolls. The ECI expressed its gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as to the polling and security personnel, for their role in ensuring a smooth electoral process.

He also took the opportunity to announce the dates of the polls in Jammu and Kashmir that are set to take place across three phases. The first phase is set to be conducted on September 18, followed by the second phase on September 25, concluding with the third phase on October 1. The counting date is scheduled for the 4th of October.

The Election Commission noted a 50-fold increase in seizures compared to 2019, a measure aimed at ensuring inducement-free elections. This reflects the Commission’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the electoral process in the region.

To further support the electoral participation of Kashmiri migrants, 26 special polling stations were established in various parts of the country. The ECI took significant steps to simplify the enrolment and voting process for these voters, making it easier for them to cast their ballots.

The Kashmir Valley, which has historically faced challenges during elections, witnessed a historic voter turnout of 51.06%, a clear indication of the people’s desire to be active participants in shaping their future.

CEC Rajiv Kumar’s Address: A Vision for Democratic Participation

During the press conference, CEC Rajiv Kumar highlighted the Election Commission’s recent visits to Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, emphasizing the enthusiasm observed among the people. “We recently visited Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana to take stock of the election preparation in these places. A great deal of enthusiasm was seen among the people. They wanted to participate in the election process,” he said.

Kumar also reflected on the long queues seen at polling booths in Jammu and Kashmir during the Lok Sabha elections, describing them as a testament to the people’s desire for change. “The long queues at the polling booth in J&K during the Lok Sabha elections are proof that people not only want change but also want to raise their voice by becoming a part of that change. This glimpse of hope and democracy shows that the people want to change the picture. They want to write their own destiny,” Kumar added.

He further announced the dates of the Haryana polling, which is set to take place on October 1, across 22 districts followed by the counting of the poll on October 4.

The CEC further noted that in the General Elections of 2024, Jammu and Kashmir recorded an exceptional voter turnout of 58.58%, the highest in three decades. The images of young and old, men and women, waiting patiently to exercise their right to vote were among the most heartening aspects of the election.