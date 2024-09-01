Sunday, September 1, 2024

Om Birla Commemorates PA Sangma’s Legacy On His Birth Anniversary

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tributes to former Lok Sabha Speaker PA Sangma on his birth anniversary at the central hall of Parliament House in Delhi on Sunday.

Om Birla Commemorates PA Sangma’s Legacy On His Birth Anniversary

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tributes to former Lok Sabha Speaker PA Sangma on his birth anniversary at the central hall of Parliament House in Delhi on Sunday.

Dignitaries Join in Commemoration

Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, along with Members of Parliament and other dignitaries, also paid floral tributes to the former speaker.

PA Sangma’s Distinguished Career

PA Sangma served as the 11th Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1996 to 1998. He was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Eleventh Lok Sabha on May 23, 1996, receiving support from all political parties.

MUST READ: Railway Minister Vaishnaw At BEML: Foundation Stone For New Hangar Laid

Early Life and Political Journey

Born on September 1, 1947, in Chapahati village, West Garo Hills District of Meghalaya, Sangma had a diverse career. Before entering politics, he was a lecturer, lawyer, and journalist. He also served as the 4th Chief Minister of Meghalaya from 1988 to 1990.

Contributions as Speaker and Cabinet Minister

As Speaker, Sangma was known for ensuring that parliamentary rules were followed, even during heated debates. He believed in free debate, objective deliberations, and healthy criticism as core tenets of parliamentary democracy.

In addition to his nine terms in the Lok Sabha, Sangma held various important Union Cabinet positions, including Home Affairs, Commerce, Industry, Labour, Information and Broadcasting, and Coal.

PA Sangma’s Passing

PA Sangma passed away due to cardiac arrest on March 4, 2016.

ALSO READ: Mangalagiri Under Floods: Nara Lokesh’s Relief Visit And Response

Tags:

Former Speaker PA Sangma honored Om Birla floral tribute Om Birla PA Sangma tribute Om Birla pays respects PA Sangma PA Sangma birth anniversary PA Sangma birth anniversary celebration PA Sangma legacy commemoration
addBlock

Recent Post

BJP Leader Anil Vij Praises EC Decision For Haryana Poll Postponement

BJP Leader Anil Vij Praises EC Decision For Haryana Poll Postponement

Bangladesh: 49 Minority Teachers Pressurized To Leave Their Jobs, Reports Minority Organization

Bangladesh: 49 Minority Teachers Pressurized To Leave Their Jobs, Reports Minority Organization

13-Year-Old Girl Reportedly Assaulted By Howrah Hospital Lab Technician

13-Year-Old Girl Reportedly Assaulted By Howrah Hospital Lab Technician

Saint Lucia Kings Unveil New Jersey For CPL 2024: Daren Sammy & Faf Du Plessis Gear Up For Season Opener

Saint Lucia Kings Unveil New Jersey For CPL 2024: Daren Sammy & Faf Du Plessis...

‘Khel Khel Mein’ Box Office Verdict: Was Akshay Kumar’s Film Able To Recover After Disastrous Start? | Exclusive

‘Khel Khel Mein’ Box Office Verdict: Was Akshay Kumar’s Film Able To Recover After Disastrous...

CM Saini Speaks Out On Charkhi Dadri Incident: A Call To Address Mob Lynching

CM Saini Speaks Out On Charkhi Dadri Incident: A Call To Address Mob Lynching

West Bengal: Tensions Escalate In North 24 Parganas Following Minor’s Sexual Assault

West Bengal: Tensions Escalate In North 24 Parganas Following Minor’s Sexual Assault

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox