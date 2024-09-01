Om Birla Commemorates PA Sangma’s Legacy On His Birth Anniversary

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tributes to former Lok Sabha Speaker PA Sangma on his birth anniversary at the central hall of Parliament House in Delhi on Sunday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tributes to former Lok Sabha Speaker PA Sangma on his birth anniversary at the central hall of Parliament House in Delhi on Sunday.

Dignitaries Join in Commemoration

Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, along with Members of Parliament and other dignitaries, also paid floral tributes to the former speaker.

PA Sangma’s Distinguished Career

PA Sangma served as the 11th Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1996 to 1998. He was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Eleventh Lok Sabha on May 23, 1996, receiving support from all political parties.

MUST READ: Railway Minister Vaishnaw At BEML: Foundation Stone For New Hangar Laid

Early Life and Political Journey

Born on September 1, 1947, in Chapahati village, West Garo Hills District of Meghalaya, Sangma had a diverse career. Before entering politics, he was a lecturer, lawyer, and journalist. He also served as the 4th Chief Minister of Meghalaya from 1988 to 1990.

Contributions as Speaker and Cabinet Minister

As Speaker, Sangma was known for ensuring that parliamentary rules were followed, even during heated debates. He believed in free debate, objective deliberations, and healthy criticism as core tenets of parliamentary democracy.

In addition to his nine terms in the Lok Sabha, Sangma held various important Union Cabinet positions, including Home Affairs, Commerce, Industry, Labour, Information and Broadcasting, and Coal.

PA Sangma’s Passing

PA Sangma passed away due to cardiac arrest on March 4, 2016.

ALSO READ: Mangalagiri Under Floods: Nara Lokesh’s Relief Visit And Response