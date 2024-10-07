Maldivian President Muizzu Visits India, Vows Not to Undermine Indian Security Amid Economic Crisis

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a significant four-day state visit, assuring India that his country would not take any action that could compromise India’s security. The visit comes at a critical time as the Maldives grapples with an economic crisis and seeks to reset strained diplomatic ties with its neighbor.

Speaking to The Times of India, Muizzu, who is perceived to have close ties with China, emphasized that the Maldives’ cooperation with China would not jeopardize India’s security. “Maldives would never do anything that undermines the security of India. India is a valued partner and friend of the Maldives, and our relationship is built on mutual respect and shared interests,” Muizzu said.

Resetting Strained Bilateral Ties

The Maldives-India relationship had become tense following the Maldivian government’s request for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel stationed in the island nation. The issue was further exacerbated by critical remarks made by Maldivian ministers about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year.

However, Muizzu now seeks to mend those frayed ties during this visit, which includes meetings with India’s top leadership. He expressed his commitment to restoring the mutual trust between the two nations, noting that both countries now have a “better understanding of each other’s priorities and concerns.”

Addressing the decision to ask India to withdraw its troops, Muizzu clarified that his actions were driven by domestic priorities and public opinion. “What I did is what the people of Maldives asked of me. The recent changes reflect our efforts to address domestic priorities. Our review of past agreements is aimed at ensuring they align with our national interests and contribute positively to regional stability,” he added.

Economic Crisis Looms Over the Maldives

Muizzu’s visit also comes as the Maldives faces severe economic challenges, with the country at risk of defaulting on its debts. The nation’s foreign exchange reserves have plummeted to $440 million, intensifying the need for strong economic partnerships and assistance from allies like India.

India has long been a key development partner for the Maldives, providing aid and support for infrastructure projects. Muizzu is expected to discuss potential economic cooperation during his talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other officials. Strengthening economic ties could provide a lifeline for the Maldives as it navigates its economic crisis.

Balancing Relations Between India and China

Muizzu’s close ties with China have raised concerns in New Delhi, especially given the geopolitical competition between India and China in the region. However, Muizzu assured that his government’s growing cooperation with China would not come at the cost of India’s security interests. “While we enhance our cooperation with other countries in various sectors, we remain committed to ensuring that our actions don’t compromise the security and stability of our region,” he said.

The Maldivian president’s stance is seen as a delicate balancing act, as his administration seeks to maintain positive relations with both India and China, two major powers with strategic interests in the Indian Ocean.

Meetings with Indian Leadership

During his visit, Muizzu met with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to discuss bilateral relations and areas of cooperation. On Monday, he is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Modi and meet President Droupadi Murmu. These discussions are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral ties, economic cooperation, and regional security.

This marks Muizzu’s second visit to India, following his participation in Prime Minister Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in June. The Maldivian president expressed optimism that his current visit would further enhance the relationship between the two nations.

Navigating Political Dynamics at Home

Muizzu rose to power after running a campaign focused on reducing foreign influence, notably the “India Out” campaign, which resonated with a segment of the Maldivian electorate. However, during a visit to the United States earlier this year, he clarified that his concerns were not directed against any specific country but were instead focused on reducing the presence of foreign military personnel on Maldivian soil.

As he continues to navigate the political landscape at home, Muizzu’s visit to India underscores the delicate balance he must strike between addressing domestic concerns and maintaining strong international partnerships.