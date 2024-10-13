Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Mallikarjun Kharge’s Son Calls For Revocation Of Land Allotment Amid MUDA Row

Rahul Kharge, son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, has requested the cancellation of a five-acre land allotment to the Siddhartha Vihar Trust amid ongoing scrutiny over the MUDA land scam.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Mallikarjun Kharge’s Son Calls For Revocation Of Land Allotment Amid MUDA Row

Rahul Kharge, son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, has formally requested the cancellation of a five-acre plot allotted to the Siddhartha Vihar Trust. In a letter addressed to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB), Kharge, who also serves as the Chairman of the trust, expressed the desire to withdraw the proposal for the land allotment, which was intended for a multiple skill development and research center.

In his correspondence dated September 20, 2024, Rahul Kharge stated, “We withdraw our proposal and request the board to cancel the allotment of the CA site requested for the multiple skill development centre and research centre.” He further indicated that the board should consider this action as a voluntary surrender of the CA site in accordance with Clause 8 of the allotment letter.

The timing of Kharge’s request is particularly notable, occurring in the midst of heightened scrutiny surrounding the MUDA land scam. Just recently, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah returned the controversial land allotment, which had faced backlash from opposition parties.

Background Of The Controversy

The controversy regarding the five-acre plot traces back to March 2024, when the Siddaramaiah-led government granted land to the Siddhartha Vihar Trust, headed by Rahul Kharge. This decision was met with swift condemnation from the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused the Congress-led government of abusing its power and engaging in nepotism by favoring party affiliates. The BJP demanded the resignation of Mallikarjun Kharge’s son, Priyank Kharge, from the Karnataka Cabinet, alleging that he facilitated an illegal land deal for his family through the KIADB.

Response From The Kharge Family

In response to these allegations, Priyank Kharge took to X (formerly Twitter) to defend the trust and counter the BJP’s claims. He emphasized that the Siddhartha Vihar Trust operates as an educational, cultural, and charitable organization, rather than a private family entity. “The trust did not wish to be drawn into long-drawn controversies which will divert attention and efforts from the primary objective of education and social service,” he stated.

He further criticized the BJP’s approach, arguing that the party seems to elevate individuals with questionable credentials while undermining those who have made significant contributions to society. “A person who can’t hold a bat can become Chairman of ICC or BCCI under the BJP regime, but a person who was conferred the Agni Award from DRDO for Excellence in Self-Reliance can’t build a skill development centre for the youth,” Priyank Kharge remarked.

MUST READ: India Ranks 105th In Global Hunger Index 2024, Labelled As ‘Serious’

Filed under

congress mallikarjun kharge Muda Scam national news Siddaramaiah
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

SpaceX Successfully Launches Mega Starship Rocket In Fifth Test Flight

SpaceX Successfully Launches Mega Starship Rocket In Fifth Test Flight

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Reliance Engages Government On Satellite Spectrum Amidst Tensions with Musk

Reliance Engages Government On Satellite Spectrum Amidst Tensions with Musk

HIL Auction: Harmanpreet Singh Emerges As Most Expensive Buy

HIL Auction: Harmanpreet Singh Emerges As Most Expensive Buy

Shashi Tharoor Celebrates Vidyarambham By Introducing Children To Writing

Shashi Tharoor Celebrates Vidyarambham By Introducing Children To Writing

Entertainment

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Raza Murad Pays Tribute To Baba Siddique, Calls With ‘Good Leader’

Raza Murad Pays Tribute To Baba Siddique, Calls With ‘Good Leader’

Are Marvel Fans FINALLY Getting A Video Game Set Within MCU?

Are Marvel Fans FINALLY Getting A Video Game Set Within MCU?

How Robert Downey Jr. Is Finally Moving Beyond The MCU With This New Universal Movie?

How Robert Downey Jr. Is Finally Moving Beyond The MCU With This New Universal Movie?

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Former Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Drugging And Sexual Assault

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Former Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Drugging And Sexual Assault

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox