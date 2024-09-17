Mamata Banerjee Concedes 3 Out Of 4 Demands From Protesting Junior Doctors

In a significant development related to talks between junior doctors & WB CM Mamata Bannerjee, the Chief Minister has recently addressed three out of four demands made by the junior doctors protesting in Kolkata.

Following a nearly two-hour meeting with the agitating doctors, Banerjee announced the removal of the Kolkata Police Commissioner and two senior officials from the health department.

This decision aims to resolve issues stemming from the recent tragic case involving a rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

In a media briefing, Banerjee stated “We tried listening to the junior doctors… we have decided to change the DC (Kolkata Police Commissioner)… he agreed to resign himself. In the health department, they demanded the removal of three persons, and we agreed on two. We have agreed to 99% of their demands, what else can we do? We have requested the junior doctors to return to work so that the common citizens won’t suffer.”

As part of the concessions, DC North Abhishek Gupta will be removed, with a replacement to be decided soon. The state government has also committed to enhancing the safety of doctors going forward.

Additionally, a new committee, headed by the chief secretary, will be established to handle any future grievances from the doctors.

Further, Banerjee expressed hope for a resolution and urged the doctors to end their strike, emphasizing, “They can raise any issue with the chief secretary in the future.”

The move is intended to alleviate the ongoing disruption caused by the strike and ensure that essential services are restored for the public.

Reaction Of BJP Leader

Meanwhile, reacting to these demands, BJP’s IT In charge Amit Malviya took a jibe at Mamata Bannerjee saying ”Mamata Banerjee bites dust. Is forced to remove the Commissioner of Kolkata Police and his Deputy (DC North). Both DHS and DME, top most health officials, also sacked.”

