Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Live Tv

Mamata Banerjee Concedes 3 Out Of 4 Demands From Protesting Junior Doctors

In a significant development related to talks between junior doctors & WB CM Mamata Bannerjee, the Chief Minister has recently addressed three out of four demands made by the junior doctors protesting in Kolkata.

Mamata Banerjee Concedes 3 Out Of 4 Demands From Protesting Junior Doctors

In a significant development related to talks between junior doctors & WB CM Mamata Bannerjee, the Chief Minister has recently addressed three out of four demands made by the junior doctors protesting in Kolkata.

Following a nearly two-hour meeting with the agitating doctors, Banerjee announced the removal of the Kolkata Police Commissioner and two senior officials from the health department.

This decision aims to resolve issues stemming from the recent tragic case involving a rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

In a media briefing, Banerjee stated “We tried listening to the junior doctors… we have decided to change the DC (Kolkata Police Commissioner)… he agreed to resign himself. In the health department, they demanded the removal of three persons, and we agreed on two. We have agreed to 99% of their demands, what else can we do? We have requested the junior doctors to return to work so that the common citizens won’t suffer.”

As part of the concessions, DC North Abhishek Gupta will be removed, with a replacement to be decided soon. The state government has also committed to enhancing the safety of doctors going forward.

Also Read: Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Protesters Ready To Talk With State Government, Demand Larger Delegation & Resignations

Additionally, a new committee, headed by the chief secretary, will be established to handle any future grievances from the doctors.

Further, Banerjee expressed hope for a resolution and urged the doctors to end their strike, emphasizing, “They can raise any issue with the chief secretary in the future.”

Must Read: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: CBI Finds No Evidence Of Gangrape, Indicate Sanjoy Roy’s Sole Involvement

The move is intended to alleviate the ongoing disruption caused by the strike and ensure that essential services are restored for the public.

Reaction Of BJP Leader 

Meanwhile, reacting to these demands, BJP’s IT In charge Amit Malviya took a jibe at Mamata Bannerjee saying ”Mamata Banerjee bites dust. Is forced to remove the Commissioner of Kolkata Police and his Deputy (DC North). Both DHS and DME, top most health officials, also sacked.”

Check The Tweet

Filed under

Junior Doctors Protest kolkata Rape-Murder Case mamata banerjee NewsX

Also Read

Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024: Spotlight on Pulwama as PDP’s Waheed Ur Rahman Para Faces NC, AAP Candidates

Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024: Spotlight on Pulwama as PDP’s Waheed Ur Rahman Para Faces...

Doctors And Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Minutes Of The Meeting’: What’s Considered?

Doctors And Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Minutes Of The Meeting’: What’s Considered?

UP: Minor Loses Control Of Thar, Injures Woman In Saharanpur

UP: Minor Loses Control Of Thar, Injures Woman In Saharanpur

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: SC To Resume Hearing On The Case Amidst Ongoing Doctor Protests

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: SC To Resume Hearing On The Case Amidst Ongoing Doctor Protests

PM Modi To Unveil Major Railway Projects In Odisha Today

PM Modi To Unveil Major Railway Projects In Odisha Today

Entertainment

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New Phenomenon

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project After Avatar

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Ananya Panday To Light Up Nexa IIFA Awards Stage In Abu Dhabi

Ananya Panday To Light Up Nexa IIFA Awards Stage In Abu Dhabi

Kanye West Performs In China For The First Time In 16 Years, Internet Expresses Disbelief Over Country’s Rare Approval

Kanye West Performs In China For The First Time In 16 Years, Internet Expresses Disbelief

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox