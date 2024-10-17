Man Granted Bail On Condition To Chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, He Was Accused For Chanting, ‘Pakistan Zindabaad’

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday granted bail to a man accused of shouting "Pakistan Zindabad," with a unique set of conditions aimed at fostering a sense of national pride.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday granted bail to a man accused of shouting “Pakistan Zindabad,” with a unique set of conditions aimed at fostering a sense of national pride. The accused, Faizal, was released on bail after Justice Dinesh Kumar Paliwal imposed conditions that require him to salute the Indian national flag 21 times and chant “Bharat Mata ki Jai” twice a month until the conclusion of his trial.

Faizal was arrested in May after a video surfaced showing him shouting pro-Pakistan slogans and denouncing India. During the bail hearing, the court acknowledged the seriousness of the charges but opted for a rehabilitative approach.

The court’s decision requires Faizal to report to Misrod Police Station in Bhopal on the first and fourth Tuesday of every month. There, he must stand before the tricolor flag, salute it 21 times, and raise the slogan “Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

In his ruling, Justice Paliwal stated, “I am of the view that the applicant may be released on bail by imposing some conditions which may enthuse in him a sense of responsibility and pride for the country in which he is born and living.”

State Government Disagrees His Bail

Despite Faizal’s bail being granted, the state government’s counsel opposed the decision, citing his history as a “habitual offender” with 14 criminal cases already registered against him. The prosecution argued that his act of shouting “Pakistan Zindabad, Hindustan Murdabad” was an attempt to incite enmity between different groups, posing a threat to harmony and national unity. The counsel added, “If he is not happy and satisfied in this nation, he may opt to live in the country of his choice.”

Faizal will be required to visit the police station between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on the specified days to fulfill his bail conditions. The case remains under trial, with Faizal’s compliance being monitored by local authorities.

