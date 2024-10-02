Manipur CM Biren Singh Urge For ‘Political Talks’ As Violence Escalates

CM emphasized the importance of truth, non-violence (ahimsa), and cleanliness, all values associated with gandhji, in bringing peace and stability to Manipur.

Manipur continues to experience escalating ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which started in May 2023. The Chief minister, N Biren Singh, along with several Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Hall in Imphal on Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday

CM N Biren Singh took the occasion, urging all communities in Manipur to participate in political ‘talks’ to negotiate and resolve the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state.

During an event held in celebration of National Cleanliness Day on October 2, he emphasized the importance of truth, non-violence (ahimsa), and cleanliness, all values associated with gandhji, in bringing peace and stability to Manipur.

Speaking at the event, Singh said, “On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday, as well as National Cleanliness Day, I urge everyone to embrace the spirit of truth, non-violence, and cleanliness to make the state clean.”

He emphasised, “Let’s believe in ahimsa and non-violence and engage in political talks to resolve the crisis in the state.”

On October 1, the Manipur government extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) for another six months, citing ongoing violence and instability in the state. However, areas under the jurisdiction of 19 police stations, including those in Imphal and Bishnupur, are excluded from this extension.

Rescue Of Two Abducted Youngsters Underway

In one incident of violence in Manipur, three youngsters, identified as Ningombam Johnson Singh, Oinam Thoithoi Singh, and Thokchom Thoithoiba Singh, had gone missing after heading to an army recruitment rally.

According to reports, the youths mistakenly entered a Kuki-majority area using Google Maps. They were abducted by the militants, and their video went viral on social media, where they were appealing CM to fulfil the demands of militants. The militants demanded the release of Mark T Haokip, a Kuki-Zo tribal leader, in exchange for the youths’ release.

The Manipur government has been focusing on the rescue of two missing Meitei youths who were reportedly abducted by militants in the Kangpokpi district on September 27. One of the abducted youths had already been rescued by security forces, and efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the other two, says CM Biren singh.

“We are making efforts to rescue them. We have faith we will succeed,” Singh said.

He added that the state and central governments are actively working on their safe release and that Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh had been sent to Kangpokpi to negotiate with the people involved in the kidnapping.

“State and central governments are trying very hard to rescue them safely. We are sending the DGP to the district to talk with the concerned (people). Till they are released safely, we cannot say anything, but we are trying our best,” he stated.

Ongoing Ethnic Violence

In another incident, early on Tuesday morning, the self-described town commander of an underground group with roots in Kuki was discovered shot to death next to the Anglo-Kuki War Centenary Gate, near Leisang in Churachandpur, Manipur.

Seikhohao, a resident of Churachandpur district’s Kaprang hamlet, was recognized as the commander, United Kuki National Army’s (UKNA) local leader.

The violence that initially broke out in May 2023, after a tribal solidarity march protesting the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Over 220 people have been killed in the clashes, and many others have been displaced.

