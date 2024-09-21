Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Live Tv

Manipur On Alert Following Reports Of Militants Crossing From Myanmar

Manipur has been placed on high alert following intelligence reports suggesting a possible influx of 900 suspected Kuki militants from Myanmar. Kuldiep Singh, Manipur’s security adviser, confirmed that this information has been shared with various intelligence agencies.

Manipur On Alert Following Reports Of Militants Crossing From Myanmar

Manipur has been placed on high alert following intelligence reports suggesting a possible influx of 900 suspected militants from Myanmar. Kuldiep Singh, Manipur’s security adviser, confirmed that this information has been shared with various intelligence agencies. “The border police have been alerted, and combing operations are underway,” Singh stated, adding that heightened vigilance is in place across hill districts, where Kuki tribes predominantly reside.

Ongoing Conflict Between Meitei and Kuki Communities

Since May 2023, Manipur has been grappling with violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities, primarily driven by disputes over economic benefits and quotas. Recent intelligence includes reports of attacks involving explosives, allegedly carried out by Kuki militants using drones. However, Kuki representatives have denied their community’s involvement in these attacks.

Ethnic and Regional Tensions

The Kuki people, living in southern Manipur, have ethnic ties with the Chin tribe in Myanmar. In response to the attacks, Meitei protesters in Imphal have organized large demonstrations, demanding action against the Kuki militants.

Continued Unrest and Casualties

Despite efforts to address the conflict, sporadic clashes continue. Recent violence has resulted in 11 deaths earlier this month, contributing to a toll of at least 237 deaths and displacing over 60,000 people since May. The conflict has deeply affected Manipur, which has a population of 3.2 million.

Government’s Stance and Measures

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has attributed the violence partly to an influx of refugees following Myanmar’s 2021 military coup. In response, the government revoked a policy allowing visa-free movement along the 1,650-km (1,000-mile) border and announced plans to build a border fence costing an estimated 310 billion rupees ($3.71 billion). These measures have faced criticism from Kuki groups due to their cross-border connections.

Ethnic Divide in Manipur

Manipur remains divided into two distinct ethnic regions: the Meitei-controlled valley and the Kuki-dominated hills. These areas are separated by a no-man’s land monitored by federal paramilitary forces, reflecting the deep-seated divisions within the state.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: When Modi Told Obama: My Mom’s Home Smaller Than Your Car

Filed under

Kuki MANIPUR Meitei myanmar

Also Read

5 MLAs Who Took Oath Today As Delhi Ministers

5 MLAs Who Took Oath Today As Delhi Ministers

Meta Faces Legal Action In Kenya Over Firing Of Content Moderators

Meta Faces Legal Action In Kenya Over Firing Of Content Moderators

U.S. Prepares $375 Million Military Aid Package For Ukraine

U.S. Prepares $375 Million Military Aid Package For Ukraine

Adani Total Gas Secures ₹2,630 Cr Global Funding To Expand Operations

Adani Total Gas Secures ₹2,630 Cr Global Funding To Expand Operations

Educators To ProcureAI-Powered EdTech Innovations At Didac

Educators To ProcureAI-Powered EdTech Innovations At Didac

Entertainment

Khosla Ka Ghosla!’ Actor Parvin Dabas Injured In Car Accident

Khosla Ka Ghosla!’ Actor Parvin Dabas Injured In Car Accident

‘GOAT’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 2 crore On Third Friday

‘GOAT’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 2 crore On

Lupita Nyong’o Talks About Lessons from ‘The Wild Robot’; A Story of Boundaries, Parenthood, and AI Adaptation

Lupita Nyong’o Talks About Lessons from ‘The Wild Robot’; A Story of Boundaries, Parenthood, and

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection Day 23: Nani’s Film Stays Low On Fourth Friday

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection Day 23: Nani’s Film Stays Low On Fourth Friday

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 37: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Mints Nearly Rs 5 Crore On Sixth Friday

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 37: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Mints Nearly Rs 5 Crore

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox