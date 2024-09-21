Manipur On Alert Following Reports Of Militants Crossing From Myanmar

Manipur has been placed on high alert following intelligence reports suggesting a possible influx of 900 suspected Kuki militants from Myanmar. Kuldiep Singh, Manipur’s security adviser, confirmed that this information has been shared with various intelligence agencies.

Manipur has been placed on high alert following intelligence reports suggesting a possible influx of 900 suspected militants from Myanmar. Kuldiep Singh, Manipur’s security adviser, confirmed that this information has been shared with various intelligence agencies. “The border police have been alerted, and combing operations are underway,” Singh stated, adding that heightened vigilance is in place across hill districts, where Kuki tribes predominantly reside.

Ongoing Conflict Between Meitei and Kuki Communities

Since May 2023, Manipur has been grappling with violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities, primarily driven by disputes over economic benefits and quotas. Recent intelligence includes reports of attacks involving explosives, allegedly carried out by Kuki militants using drones. However, Kuki representatives have denied their community’s involvement in these attacks.

Ethnic and Regional Tensions

The Kuki people, living in southern Manipur, have ethnic ties with the Chin tribe in Myanmar. In response to the attacks, Meitei protesters in Imphal have organized large demonstrations, demanding action against the Kuki militants.

Continued Unrest and Casualties

Despite efforts to address the conflict, sporadic clashes continue. Recent violence has resulted in 11 deaths earlier this month, contributing to a toll of at least 237 deaths and displacing over 60,000 people since May. The conflict has deeply affected Manipur, which has a population of 3.2 million.

Government’s Stance and Measures

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has attributed the violence partly to an influx of refugees following Myanmar’s 2021 military coup. In response, the government revoked a policy allowing visa-free movement along the 1,650-km (1,000-mile) border and announced plans to build a border fence costing an estimated 310 billion rupees ($3.71 billion). These measures have faced criticism from Kuki groups due to their cross-border connections.

Ethnic Divide in Manipur

Manipur remains divided into two distinct ethnic regions: the Meitei-controlled valley and the Kuki-dominated hills. These areas are separated by a no-man’s land monitored by federal paramilitary forces, reflecting the deep-seated divisions within the state.

