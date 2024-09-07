Saturday, September 7, 2024

Manipur: Three Dead Due To Outbreak Of Violence At Jiribam District

Following rocket attacks launched by militants in Manipur's Bishnupur district, Jiribam district has reported a fresh wave of violence. Thus, resulting in the death of three people. 

As per the security officer posted in Manipur, the conflict erupted, when militants entered a village and killed a man, this morning.

Earlier on Friday night, following the death of the elderly man in Bishnupur, mobs attempted to loot weapons from the headquarters of the 2 Manipur Rifles and 7 Manipur Rifles in Imphal. However, security forces were able to thwart these attempts.

Meanwhile, violence in the northeastern state of Manipur continues to witness ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities.

The recent days have specifically added a another dangerous dimension to the conflict, with the use of technologies like drones and rockets being utilized in the state.

