Manipur: Kuki Militants Launch Rockets In Civilian Areas, 6 Injured 1 Dead

In a shocking incident, Kuki militants reportedly fired long-range rockets into civilian areas in Manipur's Bishnupur area.

In a shocking incident, Kuki militants reportedly deployed long-range rockets into civilian areas in Manipur’s Bishnupur area.

Thus, resulting in the death of a 78-year-old man named RK Rabei and causing injury to six people. Reports Manipur Police.

The attack also led to the destruction of three bunkers: two in Mualsang village and one in Laika Mualsau village in Churachandpur.

As per police, Superintendent of Police (SP) was fired upon by suspected Kuki militants during their operations.

“Police teams of the Bishnupur District, including the SP, were fired upon by suspected Kuki militants. The police team responded forcefully and repelled the attack. A military chopper has been deployed for aerial patrolling.” said Manipur Police.

Also Read: Fresh Bomb Attack in Manipur’s Bishnupur District Leaves Damage but No Injuries

Further, senior officials, including the Inspector General of Police and Deputy Inspector General of Police, have inspected the area to manage the situation and supervise the response. A Mobile Forensic Unit team from DFS, Manipur, is on site collecting evidence.

As per police, high-level security meetings have been held to review the law and order situation, with authorities closely monitoring developments.

Must Read: Manipur: Army, Police Recover War-Like Arms Stores, Ammunition

Actions Taken By Authorities

Taking to X, Manipur police said “High-level security meetings have been conducted to take stock of the law and order. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and the police are prepared to respond to any contingency that may arise.”

Meanwhile following rocket attack, the police have deployed additional security forces for combing operations in the nearby hill ranges.

Earlier, on Thursday, the Indian Army and Manipur Police conducted a joint operation recovering a significant cache of arms and ammunition in Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts.

The recovered items included one heavy-caliber launcher, a 12-bore double-barrel rifle, a .177 rifle with magazine, two pistols, a pompi gun, five grenades, and other war-like stores.

(With Inputs From ANI)