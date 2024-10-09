Home
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Manohar Lal Khattar Says PM Modi’s Work Is Being Liked By All

Khattar said, "The kind of work that the BJP is doing under the leadership of PM Modi is all being liked by the people.

Manohar Lal Khattar Says PM Modi’s Work Is Being Liked By All

Union Minister and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that the kind of work being done by the Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being liked by all.

Speaking to ANI, Khattar said, “The kind of work that the BJP is doing under the leadership of PM Modi is all being liked by the people. People are liking the policies, and they are responding to them. The silent voters have played a major role in the win.”

Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan gave credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the emphatic victory in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and said that the victory of Haryana is the victory of farmers, youth, soldiers and the Constitution.

Speaking to ANI in an exclusive interview, Union Minister Chirag Paswan says, “The results have answered all the questions being raised by the opposition…I congratulate PM Modi that even in adverse circumstances, the BJP has succeeded in forming the government in Haryana. The victory of Haryana is the victory of farmers, youth, soldiers and the Constitution. The election results have given a befitting reply to those who questioned the BJP’s view on reservation and the Constitution….”

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini after he led the BJP to a historic hat-trick of victories in the Assembly elections on Tuesday.

“I met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini ji and congratulated and wished him for the historic victory of BJP in the assembly elections. I am confident that Haryana’s role is going to become more important in the resolution of developed India,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Earlier, Haryana CM Nayab Saini attributed the state’s election victory to PM Modi’s leadership after meeting him.
“The credit to this huge victory goes to PM Modi who has made such policies and schemes in the last 10 years which have benefitted poor, farmer, youth, women. His schemes are for every section of the society. This victory is the result of the PM’s policies and people’s love and affection towards PM Modi. I thank the people of Haryana. I am grateful to the party workers of Haryana as well… ” he said.

The BJP is set to form its third successive government in Haryana after it won 48 seats in the 90-member assembly as per the results announced on Tuesday. The Congress won 37 seats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

