PM Modi Lauds Haryana Election Results, Jibes At Congress , ‘Congress Woukd Snatch Away Reservations..’

PM Modi said, "Yesterday, the results of Haryana and J&K elections were declared...After completing two terms, getting elected for the third term in Haryana is historic."

PM Modi comments on the glorious election results in Haryana where BJP for the third consecutive time has won 48 seats where Congress bagged 37 seats. PM Modi said, “Yesterday, the results of Haryana and J&K elections were declared…After completing two terms, getting elected for the third term in Haryana is historic.”

Taking a jibe at Congress PM Modi said, “The entire ecosystem of Congress was misleading the public…They tried to spread lies among the Dalits. The Dalits realised that Congress would snatch away reservations from them and distribute them to their vote bank. The Dalit community in Haryana extended record support to BJP…Congress instigated the farmers.”

He added saying, “The farmers of Haryana are happy with the farmer-friendly schemes of the BJP. Congress also tried to instigate the youth. They all trust the BJP for a bright future…The public of Haryana has shown that they will not fall prey to the hatred conspiracies of the Congress and its urban Naxal allies…”