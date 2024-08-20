Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Ministry Of Health Issues Guidelines On Mpox Strain, Causes, Symptoms And Precautions

As India has not yet reported any cases of Mpox, the threat continues. In the meantime, AIIMS Delhi has also issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to handle suspected patients.

In the latest development, the Ministry of Health, issued Mpox- Symptoms, Causes and Prevention.

In the social media platform X, Ministry of Health quoted, “Mpox is a viral illness that can be managed with supportive care. Learn how it spreads, recognize the symptoms, and follow these prevention tips. If you experience symptoms or have been in contact with a confirmed Mpox case, contact your nearest health facility immediately.”

Link: https://ihip.mohfw.gov.in/cbs/#!/

It added, “Note: India has not reported any case of Mpox since March 2024, and the risk of a major outbreak remains very low.”

How Does Mpox Spreads?

Prolonged close contact with an infected person.

Direct Contact with body fluids, lesion Material or contaminated items like clothing or linens

Signs And Symptoms

Fever, headache, muscle aches, body aches, malaise, chills, sore throat and cough.

Rash appears within 1–3 days of fever onset, lasting 2-4 weeks

Also Read: Mpox Detected In Pakistan Is Not Linked To The New Strain Spreading In Africa

