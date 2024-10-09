Home
we-woman

Misconception That Traditional Values Antithetical To Democratic Ideas: CJI

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud addressed a common misconception regarding the relationship between traditional values in India and Bhutan and modern democratic principles such as liberty, equality, and dissent.

On Tuesday, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud addressed a common misconception regarding the relationship between traditional values in India and Bhutan and modern democratic principles such as liberty, equality, and dissent.

Speaking at the third convocation ceremony of the Jigme Singye Wangchuck School of Law in Bhutan, he emphasized that both nations are home to communities that utilize traditional, community-based methods for dispute resolution and governance, which should not be dismissed as outdated. Instead, he argued, these methods should be enhanced with contemporary constitutional ideas.

“There is often a misconceived perception that the traditional values of our communities are at odds with modern democratic ideas,” he stated. “However, a closer examination of our history in Asia reveals a different perspective.”

CJI Chandrachud highlighted that India’s Constitution recognizes village panchayats and gram sabhas, integrating these traditional processes with modern political concepts and procedures. “This tradition, rather than foreign modern values, is what underpins the significant role of public discourse in India’s democracy and secular politics,” he noted.

He also pointed out that Bhutan’s Constitution emphasizes environmental stewardship, designating every citizen as a trustee of the kingdom’s natural resources and environment for the benefit of both current and future generations. It is thus a fundamental duty of every citizen to contribute to the protection and conservation of the environment.

“The government commits to protecting and enhancing the pristine environment, safeguarding biodiversity, preventing pollution, and promoting ecologically balanced sustainable development alongside social and economic growth,” he added.

CJI Chandrachud praised Bhutan’s rich cultural and intellectual heritage, asserting that the success of the institution will be a significant milestone not only for the local community but also for the global legal community.

