Modi 3.0: Who Are The New Joinees In Modi's Cabinet List

With the third Modi government taking shape on Sunday, 33 newcomers will join its ranks, including six from prominent political families.

Former Chief Ministers

(Notably, three former chief ministers are among the first-timers)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh): A five-time MP from Vidisha and the longest-serving chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

On PM Modi's third term, Union Minister & BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, "The govt has been formed. It's fortunate that PM Modi has become the PM for the third term. India will reach newer heights in his leadership…"

Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana): A former RSS pracharak who served twice as Haryana’s chief minister before resigning in March after the JJP withdrew its support.

HD Kumaraswamy (Karnataka): Another significant addition to the cabinet with extensive political experience.

Newcomers from Political Families

(Seven first-time ministers hail from allies)

Seven new faces in Prime Minister Modi’s government hail from allied parties: TDP’s K Rammohan Naidu and Chandrasekhar Pemmasani, JDU’s Lalan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur, RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary, LJP’s Chirag Paswan, and HD Kumaraswamy of JD(S).

Jayant Chaudhary (RLD): Jayant Chaudhary, the 45-year-old national chairman of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), brings a significant political legacy as the grandson of Chaudhary Charan Singh, India’s fifth Prime Minister, and son of former Union minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh. Previously aligned with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, he joined the NDA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after the BJP posthumously honoured his grandfather with the Bharat Ratna in February. Under his leadership, the RLD secured notable victories in western Uttar Pradesh, winning the Baghpat and Bijnor constituencies with substantial margins of over 4,88,000 and 37,500 votes, respectively.

Chirag Paswan (LJP): Son of the late Ram Vilas Paswan, won the Hajipur seat, continuing his father’s legacy.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan says, "This is a huge responsibility for me… I will ensure that I fulfil this responsibility with full honesty and hard work… The credit for this goes to the Prime Minister he had so much faith in a party with a single MP and gave…"

Ram Nath Thakur (JDU): Son of socialist leader Karpoori Thakur, known for his influence among the most backward classes.

Prominent Political Switches

Ravneet Singh Bittu: Grandson of assassinated Punjab CM Beant Singh, switched from Congress to BJP but lost to Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

Raksha Khadse: Daughter-in-law of NCP leader Eknath Khadse, retained her Raver seat and joins the Union ministry.

Jitin Prasada: A former UPA minister who returns to the Union Council after joining the BJP in 2021.

Diverse Newcomers

(Other notable first-timers include)

Suresh Gopi: Actor-turned-politician from Kerala.

Kamlesh Paswan (UP), Sukanta Majumder (West Bengal), Murlidhar Mohol (Maharashtra): Several BJP members from across the country.

This diverse group of new ministers brings a mix of experience and fresh perspectives to the Modi government, promising a dynamic and multifaceted approach to governance.

